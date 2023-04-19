CHARLOTTESVILLE — The rebuild continues for Virginia.
On Tuesday, the Cavaliers added St. Thomas-Minnesota wing Andre Rohde as a transfer, another move by U.Va. head coach Tony Bennett to rebuild a roster that will look quite different next season.
Rohde, a 6-foot-6, 180-pound wing, averaged 17.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists this past season as a freshman for the Tommies.
As a result of his strong debut season, he was named the league’s Freshman of the Year and earned first-team all-conference honors. He ranked third in the country for scoring average by a freshman.
Rohde joins Merrimack Jordan Minor as transferred committed to U.Va. this offseason.
