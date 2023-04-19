BLACKSBURG — One of the program’s most prolific shooters of all time will be returning to Blacksburg for one more season next year.
Virginia Tech senior guard Hunter Cattoor announced on Tuesday that he would return for the Hokies for his fifth season in 2023-24.
The 6-foot-3 shooting guard and lockdown defender for Tech returns just 17 3-pointers shy of breaking the program’s all-time record.
Cattoor currently ranks fifth all-time in career treys with 251. A.D. Vassallo (2005-09) holds the record of 267 for Virginia Tech, playing 133 games. Cattoor has only played 119 career games thus far.
Every season of his college career, Cattoor has hit at least 40 percent from 3-point range and led the Atlantic Coast Conference with 42.4 percent accuracy from deep last season, finishing 78-of-184.
He averaged a career-best 10.8 points per game during the 2022-23 season, hitting double figures in 17 games. He also became the program’s 50th 1,000-point career scorer against Miami on Feb. 21.
"We fully supported Hunter and his family throughout this process, and man, am I glad he's coming back for another year," Hokies head coach Mike Young expressed. "He impacts winning, he's a leader and one of the smartest players I've had the privilege of coaching. Hunter is a terrific representative of our program and Virginia Tech, and I'm thrilled I get to coach that young man one more year."
With Cattoor sidelined for four games during a stretch from late December to early January, Tech went 0-4 and went from a team that was 11-1 to a squad that finished 19-15 and didn’t reach the postseason.
As a junior, Cattoor scored 32 points in the ACC Tournament Championship win over Duke, earning the 2022 Everett Case Award, given to the league tournament’s most valuable player.
"I want to thank my coaches, teammates and Hokie Nation for the support they've given me," Cattoor said. "Since our season ended, I've spent a lot of time in prayer and weighing all my options. In the end, my heart was leading me back to a place that's given so much to me. It's an honor to play for Virginia Tech, and I look forward to what next season has in store for us."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.