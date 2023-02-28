LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Grant Basile scored 18 points, Justyn Mutts had a double-double, and Virginia Tech ended a two-game losing streak by beating Louisville 71-54 on Tuesday.
Mutts scored 13 points and had 12 rebounds, Hunter Cattoor scored 11, and Sean Pedulla scored 10.
El Ellis and Mike James each scored 14 for Louisville.
Lynn Kidd's basket with 12:30 left before intermission gave the Hokies (17-13, 7-12 Atlantic Coast Conference) a 10-8 lead, and they stayed ahead for the remainder. The basket jumpstarted a 12-2 run, and Cattoor's 3-pointer made it 20-10 with 7:15 before intermission. Virginia Tech went to the break up 35-27.
MJ Collins made two foul shots with 16:28 remaining for a 41-29 advantage before Louisville (4-26, 2-17 ACC) closed to within 47-41 six minutes later. But Louisville struggled to score from there, and Virginia Tech sealed it by outscoring the Cardinals 24-13 in the last 10 minutes of the second half. Louisville failed to score in a 4:59 stretch.
Virginia Tech ends the regular season by hosting Florida State on Saturday.
