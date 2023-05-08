Relationships Key As East Rock's Nickel Heads To Hokies

BLACKSBURG — Most around the country watched with shock as defending national runner-up and preseason No. 1 North Carolina saw its season come to a disappointing end, falling to Virginia in the ACC Quarterfinals and missing the NCAA Tournament.
With plenty of star power and experience on the roster, including 6-foot-11 senior forward Armando Bacot, junior guards Caleb Love and RJ Davis, graduate guard Leaky Black and others, the Tar Heels were expected to be a contender for a national title.
Instead, UNC never found a rhythm. The Tar Heels tripped coming out of the gate to start the season and never got back on track en route to a lackluster 20-13 record.
With that, UNC second-year head coach Hubert Davis has dealt with plenty of change this season, and among the most notable is the loss of freshman wing Tyler Nickel.
“A lot of it came down to just wanting to be in a situation where I’m just hooping and that’s what the focus is,” the former East Rockingham star told the Daily News-Record.
During his high school days, the 6-foot-7, 220-pound Nickel put on a show in Elkton.
He set the Virginia High School League all-time scoring record with 2,909 points in 102 games, passing former Gate City star and NBA Slam Dunk Champion Mac McClung, among many other former and current professional players, en route to the record.
He was a four-time All-Bull Run District and All-Region 2B selection, the 2022 VHSL Class 2 Player of the Year, and guided East Rockingham to four consecutive state tournament appearances, including runner-up finishes in 2020 and 2022.
Virginia Tech was among the first schools to extend a Division I offer to Nickel.
Led by assistant coach Christian Webster’s persistent efforts at connecting with Nickel after seeing him play for Team Loaded in a tournament in Alabama when he was just a sophomore, Nickel quickly built a tight-knit relationship with the Blacksburg staff.
“One of the guys from Team Loaded came up to me at that tournament, and I immediately asked, ‘Who is that kid?’" Webster recalled. "And he told me he was tall, he was good, and he wasn’t scared. He displayed that he was tough. Immediately, I was impressed.”
At some point that day, Webster introduced himself to Nickel’s dad, Eric, and a relationship was formed. Webster and Tech head coach Mike Young attended one of East Rock’s games at the Rock The Ribbon Roundball Shootout in Lexington during his sophomore campaign, Webster regularly commuted to Elkton, and a bond was built.
“I remember telling Coach Young, like, ‘We’ve got to do this early because this kid is going to be recruited by everybody — Duke, North Carolina. And I remember telling Tyler, ‘Remember this when the blue bloods come calling because I know they’re going to come. And he looked at me like I was out of my mind. Low and behold, we had to fight the freaking North Carolina Tar Heels to get him and you know how that ended.”
After being expected to pick the Hokies over Iowa, Wake Forest, Penn State, Clemson, and others, those Tar Heels did swoop in and grab Nickel late in the process.
The decision, announced in front of a packed house inside the East Rockingham gym, received attention because of the magnitude of the news, but it also took many folks by surprise, including numerous involved in much of his recruitment.
And while many college head coaches and assistants cut ties with Nickel, his family, and his high school coaches after the decision, one school did not.
“I talked to many coaches throughout Tyler’s recruitment, and there’s only one that stayed in contact with me after Tyler decided not to go to Tech,” East Rockingham head coach Carey Keyes said. “That tells you all you need to know about that program.”
Webster and Keyes developed a bond during Nickel’s recruitment that went beyond a standard handshake-and-hello agreement that most coaches do on the recruiting trail.
They started communicating regularly, exchanging messages and small talk, and when Nickel came with UNC to play in Cassell Coliseum this past season, Keyes made the trip to Blacksburg and visited with Webster and the Tech coaching staff before the game.
“I was disappointed as ever when he chose North Carolina, but we tried to end everything as graciously as we could,” Webster said. “But even this year, Carey and I spoke all the time. We just became friends. He’d ask about my son, and I’d ask about his. We became really close, and we talked about anything and everything. We truly became just two friends, and I think that relationship has definitely paid dividends.”
But for all the excitement that led to Nickel arriving in Chapel Hill, his time there left him unsatisfied after being stuck in a role where he never truly showed his ability.
He averaged 2.1 points in 25 games, including a career-high 16 (all in the second half and most off the bench for a Tar Heel this season) against The Citadel early on.
But ultimately, he averaged just 6.1 minutes per game, and fans of the UNC and his hometown of Elkton were stuck wondering why the East Rock star didn’t get a shot.
“At this level, basketball can turn into a business; as you go through the different levels, that will happen at times, which is inevitable,” Nickel said. “But some things were happening that were just confusing and didn’t make much sense.”
After the season, Nickel entered the NCAA’s transfer portal in search of a new home.
While programs such as Virginia, South Carolina, UCF, and Cincinnati all showed significant interest, that relationship with Webster suddenly came back into play.
“It’s been big-time,” Nickel said. “Just knowing how hard they work to create a relationship with me, my high school coaches. You know how bad they wanted me, how much they cared about it. That relationship never really faded. Obviously, he was upset when I committed out of high school. But I think the respect that was committed even when I didn’t go there made it a whole lot easier to go there now.”
Nickel is one of three transfer additions for the Hokies, joining 6-foot-9 Northwestern forward Robbie Beran and 6-foot-7 Old Dominion forward Mekhi Long.
But as a pure scorer with the ability to score on all three levels, Nickel brings the type of game that the Tech roster hasn’t had since the likes of Landers Nolley, who recently wrapped up a strong season at Cincinnati after multiple transfers beforehand.
“It’s a good situation because I bring something they haven’t had in a while — a [small forward] that can score at all three levels,” Nickel said. “Really, it just opens up their offense that much more. Coach Young said they’ve had to play people out of position and had some undersized guys at the [position], but he’s never had a really pure scoring [small forward]. That fits perfectly with what he wants to do and what I bring.”
Under Young, the Hokies have found consistent and steady success on the court.
Tech won the ACC Tournament Championship two seasons ago and reached the NCAA Tournament. Although they missed the tournament this past season, the Hokies bring back enough talent to be considered a formidable top-six team in the conference.
“I really like the way Coach Young runs things, in terms of the concepts of how they play and a lot of spacing with a lot of shooting on the floor,” Nickel said. “That opens up a lot of gaps, opens up a lot of freedom offensively. They play at a pretty fast pace, they like to get out a run. It’s everything that I like to play in, so it was a great fit. And also, Coach Young is just a terrific person and so are all the guys on the staff, so it was easy.”
Nickel’s ability to score the basketball is what Young and Webster like the most.
When Tech faced North Carolina in an ACC battle in Blacksburg in January, the Hokies coaching staff saw Nickel firsthand and thought he did a solid job showing his ability to get to the spots all over the court and get over the top of defenders with ease.
Like how former Tech forward Zach LeDay transferred in from a smaller program in South Florida and immediately earned All-ACC honors with the right fit in Blacksburg, Webster said he could see a similar journey for Nickel.
“I think somebody like Tyler could have that sort of impact,coming into a system that really fits him, and getting back closer to home,” Webster said. “We’re really going to pour a lot into him and give him the leeway for Tyler Nickel to be Tyler Nickel.”
Nickel has worked nearly daily with various strength and conditioning coaches on campus in Chapel Hill as he wraps up his first year before transferring, and he also spends time with local trainer Chad Moellenberg when he returns home.
Keyes has spent time with Nickel during those stints back in Elkton and quickly noticed how much stronger his former star has gotten and increased versatility in his game.
“It brought me to a whole different level,” Nickel said. “One of the biggest things is the way my body has changed. I’ve been in the weight room, and my strength and conditioning coach [at UNC] works with me six or seven times a week. All these things have changed drastically, so it’s just a reflection of all the work I’ve put in down here.”
When Nickel left East Rockingham as the three-time Daily News-Record All-Valley Boys Basketball Player of the Year and the best athlete of all-time to walk the halls of ERHS, he spoke about the motivation to prove doubters wrong at the next level.
After a year of practice against some of the country’s top talent and feeling robbed of displaying his full potential during a season filled with disappointment for all around the UNC program, Nickel’s motivation has undoubtedly been fueled again.
“I’ve never experienced anything like that,” Nickel said. “That’s why I was so excited to go to Tech. I’m very well aware we’re in the same conference. … Check the practice tapes. Ask around. Trust me. I’m ready to get back on this platform and show people what’s up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.