BLACKSBURG — It’s safe to say spring cleaning has started.
Tahj Bullock and Devin Farrell, a pair of Virginia Tech signal-callers who split third-team reps during spring practices but have shown flashes of potential during their time in maroon and orange, entered the transfer portal on Monday in search of a new football home.
The 6-foot-4, 226-pound Bullock caught Tech fans’ eyes early in his career with his size but appeared in just one game during his tenure.
In the 2022 Pintstrip Bowl against Maryland, the East Orange, N.J., native went 2-for-4 passing for 27 yards and had 14 yards rushing.
Bullock will have three years of eligibility remaining as he transfers.
As for Farrell, the 6-foot, 196-pound product from Milton High School in Stockbridge, Ga., did not make an official game appearance but did show plenty of flashes during the 2022 spring game to give hope.
Fortunately for Farrell, he still has four years of eligibility remaining.
With last year’s starter, Grant Wells, and Baylor transfer Kyron Drones expected to battle for the first-team gig this season, true freshman Pop Watson was competing with Bullock and Farrell for the third-string role and certainly impressed in the spring game last week.
Tech has a commitment from three-star quarterback Davi Belfort, a junior in high school, currently, and freshman Dylan Wittke joined Watson as mid-year additions to round out the quarterback room.
Since the spring game on April 15, a total of four players have entered the transfer portal, with cornerback Elijah Howard and running back Kenji Christian both joining Farrell and Bullock on the move.
