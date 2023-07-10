Virginia catcher Kyle Teel was selected 14th overall by the Boston Red Sox in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft on Sunday, becoming the 15th player in program history to be a first-round pick.
As the 95th MLB Draft Pick under U.Va. head coach Brian O’Connor, Teel is the most decorated catcher to ever come out of the Virginia baseball program. A breakout junior year helped him earn the Buster Posey Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award, the first player in program history to collect the sport’s top catching honor. At the conclusion of the regular season, he was named Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year, the first Cavalier to claim the award since 2006 (Sean Doolittle). Teel was a consensus first-team All-American, the first to be listed on the first team by six different publications.
Meanwhile, there were two other in-state products drafted in the second round of the MLB Draft.
Virginia Tech starting pitcher Drue Hackenberg was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the second round with the 59th pick, while the Los Angeles Dodgers selected U.Va. third baseman Jake Gelof at No. 60.
As the No. 150 draft prospect in the country by Baseball America, the right-handed Hackenberg posted a 10-2 record and a 3.30 ERA while making 17 appearances (16 starts). Behind his All-American honors, he was a consensus Freshman All-American, placed onto the All-ACC first team, and received ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division I Atlantic All-Region Team praise.
Despite pitching to more contact as a sophomore, Hackenberg managed to post the highest single-season strikeout count (99) by a Virginia Tech pitcher since 2010 (Justin Wright). Spanning his two seasons in Blacksburg, the right-hander recorded 186 career strikeouts across 178 innings pitched, laying claim to 15 victories, 14 quality starts, and one complete-game win.
Gelof finished his Cavaliers career as the most prolific power hitter and run producer in program history. The Rehoboth Beach, Del., native is the program’s all-time leader in home runs (48) and RBI (186). He set the program’s single-season records for home runs (23) and RBI (90) in 2023. Gelof earned All-America honors for the second-straight season from NCBWA (second team), Collegiate Baseball Newspaper (second team), and Perfect Game (third team).
Gelof started all 65 games for the Cavaliers at third base in 2023 and batted .321 (81-for-252) with 23 doubles. He also scored 71 runs, tied for the third-most in a single season in school history. His 90 RBI as a junior broke his school record set last year and were the fourth-most in the country. He led the ACC in RBI and ranked in the top-5 in the league in total bases (2nd), doubles (3rd), and home runs (4th). One of the most feared hitters in the country, Gelof walked 48 times this past season, the sixth-most in program history.
