PENN LAIRD — Abby Branner continued her strong start to the season as Spotswood cruised to a 59-19 rout of rival East Rockingham in non-district girls basketball action in Penn Laird on Thursday.
Kayci Carrier, a senior, had a career-high 13 points for the Trailblazers (2-0) while Zoli Khalil finished with 11 and Samantha Brady and Neveah Good chipped in with four apiece.
For the Eagles (0-2), Lexi Baugher had a team-high eight points while Summer Smith added four.
In other prep sports Thursday:
Girls Basketball
Turner Ashby 57, Broadway 25: Addie Riner had 16 points and Becca Shiflet had 11 points and 10 steals as Turner Ashby put on a clinic defensively in a 57-25 dismantling of Broadway at BHS.
Gracie Moyers had six points and six steals and shined for the Knights (1-1), who held the Gobblers scoreless for over seven minutes to start the contest. Leah Kiracofe finished with nine points in the victory for TA.
For the Gobblers, Emma Bacon finished with 11 points while A.C. Swartz had six.
Madison County 46, Stonewall Jackson 34: Lindsay McDaniel had 13 points and Dy’Ehisa Tyler added 12 as Madison County picked up a 46-34 win over Stonewall Jackson in Bull Run District action at MCHS.
Mya Councill led the Generals (3-1) with 14 points while Kylene Franklin and Annika Dellinger had eight apiece.
Boys Basketball
Broadway 67, Turner Ashby 50: In Bridgewater, Nate Tinnell had 17 points, eight rebounds and a pair of steals as Broadway overcame a slow start to defeat Turner Ashby 67-50 in Valley District play.
Gage Williford had 15 points and nine assists for the Gobblers (1-1) while Conner Barnes had 13 points and Caleb Barnes had six points, five rebounds and two steals. Ben Hutcheson also chipped in with six points.
For the Knights (0-2), Noah Gerber led a balanced attack with 10 points while Jacob Keplinger had eight and Trent Kiser and Collin Brunk finished with seven apiece.
SHS Dominates County Track Meet
The Spotswood boys and girls track teams dominated at the first county track meet of the season on Wednesday.
The Trailblazers got first-place finishes on the boys side from Cy Alderman (300), Seth Harding (500), Jack Parlee (1,000), Russell Kramer (3,200) and Conner Mackey (high jump). The girls were paced by wins from Ashley Altizer (300), Kate Ruebke (1,000), Grace Gardner (1,600) and Taylor Myers (3,200) along with the 4x800 relay team.
For the Turner Ashby boys, Sam Shickel (55), Christian Souders (1,600) and Sam Briggs (long jump and triple jump) all took home gold while the Knights were led by McKenzie Cyzick (55), Sidney Early (pole vault and triple jump), Dani Kunkle (long jump) and Emma Eckard (shot put) on the girls side.
As for Broadway, Walker Knicely (pole vault) and Herschel Hoffeditz (shot put) also earned first-place honors for the boys and Mia Ryan (500), Natalie Watts (55 hurdles) and Ella Somers (high jump) along with the 4x400 relay team paced the girls.
