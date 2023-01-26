Burrill Fares Well In Return Home
Brynlee Burrill, one of the best point guards to ever suit up for the Luray girls basketball program, is closing out her sophomore regular strong with Roanoke College this winter.
The 5-foot-8 point guard, now in her sophomore year with the Maroons, came off the bench and went 2-for-3 from the field for four points, grabbing four rebounds, and adding an assist and a steal in a 74-58 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win at Eastern Mennonite on Wednesday.
Burrill, who was an all-state selection her senior year with the Bulldogs and helped guide the program to its first-ever Virginia High School League Class 2 state championship in 2021, was known for her ability to stuff the stat sheet and get teammates involved during her LHS career.
The Luray alum is averaging 1.3 points and 1.4 rebounds per game this year with Roanoke.
Against Shenandoah on Jan. 21, Burrill played a season-high 22 minutes and scored five points, snagged five rebounds, and dished out two assists during a 75-65 victory in Winchester.
Lucas, Crawford Contributing For EMU
Page County alum Caris Lucas and Riverheads graduate Savanna Crawford are both continuing to put up solid seasons for Eastern Mennonite women’s basketball this year.
Lucas, a 5-foot-6 guard from Shenandoah who was recently inserted back into the starting lineup, hit just 1-of-7 shots from the field for three points in Wednesday’s loss to ODAC opponent Roanoke at home, but she also added three rebounds in 15 minutes played.
As for Crawford, the 5-foot-8 sophomore guard from Staunton, she did not reach the scoring column but did play 22 minutes and had five rebounds, two steals, and a block off the bench.
This season, Crawford has played in 15 games for the Royals, averaging 1.9 boards per night.
Hatfield Fills It Up For Yellow Jackets
Former Wilson Memorial standout Cheridan Hatfield continued to fill up the state sheet for Randolph-Macon in an ODAC women’s basketball home win over Shenandoah on Wednesday.
The 5-foot-4 senior point guard for the Yellow Jackets scored 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field and a perfect 4-for-4 effort at the line, while adding six rebounds and four assists.
Hatfield, who led the ODAC in scoring as a junior in 2020-21, is averaging 7.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game this season in 18 games played for Randolph-Macon.
Former Hornet Strong Off The Bench
Another Wilson Memorial graduate, Brooke Cason, continues to have a strong freshman year.
The 5-foot-8 guard came off the bench for Lynchburg in a 67-54 ODAC women’s basketball win over Averett on Wednesday, but led the reserves with 23 minutes played in the contest.
She finished 5-for-8 from the field, all from beyond the arc, for 15 points in the victory.
Cason also added four rebounds while earning a steal on the defensive end for the Hornets.
This season, Cason has started five games and is averaging 4.9 points and 1.8 rebounds per game, shooting 33 percent from 3-point range while hitting 31 percent from the field.
Lockinger Hits Hole-In-One
Heritage Oaks Golf Course recently announced a special achievement.
Joe Lockinger hit a hole-in-one on the seventh hole at Heritage Oaks on Jan. 5.
The Harrisonburg resident used an 8-iron to accomplish the rare feat.
