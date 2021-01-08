FORT DEFIANCE — Ryan Cook scored 21 points as Fort Defiance opened the season with a 54-48 win over Buffalo Gap in Shenandoah District boys basketball action at Don Landes Gymnasium on Friday.
Kaden Johnson added 10 points for the Indians (1-0) while Ashton Dove, Scotty Wright and Henry Gutshall had four apiece. For the Bison (0-1), Bennett Bowers had 19 points, Tanner Rivenburg added 16 and Ethan Teter chipped in with 11.
In other local sports Friday:
Boys Basketball
Staunton 50, Riverheads 47: In Greenville, Josiah Williams scored 16 points to lead Staunton to a 50-47 win over Riverheads in Shenandoah District action.
Rik’Avian Carey added seven points for the Storm (1-0) while Jaquante Scott and Vale Tolar had five apiece.
Girls Basketball
Page County 56, Strasburg 46: In Shenandoah, Taylor Hankins posted a double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds as Page County picked up its first win of the season with a 56-46 victory over Strasburg in Bull Run District action.
Hannah Southers also had 16 points for the Panthers while Caris Lucas finished with 10 points and eight boards.
Also chipping in for Page (1-1) was Gracie Mason with eight points and four rebounds. Freshman Macy Smith led Strasburg (2-3) with 18 points.
Wilson Memorial 70, Stuarts Draft 34: Ashley Morani and Madison Flint scored 14 points and Wilson Memorial had 23 steals in a 70-34 rout of Stuarts Draft.
Korinne Baska added nine points for the Green Hornets (1-0) while Madi Armentrout had 12 for the Cougars (0-1)
Riverheads 54, Staunton 40: Savanna Crawford and Mackenzie Sacra scored 12 points apiece as Riverheads pulled away for a 54-40 win over Staunton in Shenandoah District action at Paul Hatcher Gymnasium.
Berkeley Tyree added seven points for the Gladiators (1-0) while Keziah William and Emma Witt had 11 apiece for the Storm (0-1).
JMU Tennis Set To Open Season
The JMU tennis team begins the season with six straight home matches - including the opener Feb. 6 against George Washington.
"I am so excited to announce our schedule for the upcoming spring season," Coach Shelley Jaudon said in a statement released by the school. "This has been a long time coming for our players, and we can't wait to get back out on the court together competing in the JMU uniform. The girls have done an outstanding job in doing their part to stay healthy, to keep working hard through the adversity of the previous year and I look forward to seeing their dedication and hard work pay off in big ways this season."
The Dukes have 14 total matches, with nine at home and five against teams in the Colonial Athletic Association.
- News-Record Staff
