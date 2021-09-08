BRIDGEWATER -- Forward Emily Tyler scored six goals as Bridgewater College picked up its first field hockey victory of the season, pounding Meredith 15-0.
Tyler also had a pair of assists for the Eagles (1-2) while Claire Ashley added three goals and two assists. Caroline Quigley scored two goals and assisted on three others. Brooke Hamm spent the entire game in goal for Bridgewater, but did not face a shot as the Eagles defense completely shut down the visitors.
BC returns to action Friday at Juniata.
Women’s Volleyball
Christopher Newport 3, Bridgewater 1: In Bridgewater, Bridgewater College (3-1) took the first set 26-24 before the Captains rebounded to win the next three, 25-12, 25-15 and 25-21.
Lisa O’Grady finished with 11 kills to lead the way for the Eagles while Maddie Carter had 12 for Christopher Newport.
Women’s Soccer
St. Mary’s 2, Eastern Mennonite 0: In St. Mary’s City, Md., St. Mary’s scored in each half, getting goals from Ella Raines and Mary Quinn to get past Eastern Mennonite. The Royals fell to 0-2.
Men’s Soccer
Mary Baldwin 2, Bridgewater 0: In Staunton, Ousmane Dansoko and Stephen Blair each recorded goals for Mary Baldwin as the Squirrels {1-2) topped Bridgewater College 2-0.
Each team finished with seven shots on goal. Mary Baldwin goalkeeper Obdulio Argueta saved all seven shots he faced while Charles Schweinefuss stopped five for the Eagles (0-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.