The best game of Tyler Nickel's young college career took place earlier this week.
The 6-foot-7 wing out of East Rockingham posted a career-high 16 points on 5-of-10 shooting, including three 3-pointers, and added three rebounds two blocks and an assist as North Carolina got a much-needed, and convincing, 100-67 blowout win over The Citadel in non-conference men's basketball action Tuesday.
After seeing time sporadically throughout the early portion of the year, Nickel played 19 minutes against the Bulldogs and had his most productive outing yet as a go-to scorer on the wing and off the bench.
Nickel, who is the No. 1 scorer in Virginia High School League boys basketball history, played a career-high 25 minutes last week against Virginia Tech, which was considered one of his two finalists in his recruitment.
For the season, Nickel has played in nine games and is shooting 46% from the field and 29% from 3-point land. He averaged 3.8 points and 1.0 rebounds per contest in 8.4 minutes played.
In other area sports:
Career Day For TA's Riner
Former Turner Ashby guard Addie Riner exploded for 16 points on 3-of-5 shooting, including a pair of 3s and a perfect 4-for-4 showing at the line, as Mary Washington earned a big win over North Carolina Wesleyan.
As a result of the win and Riner's big-time performance, Mary Washington improved to 10-1 on the season and is now No. 25 in the Women's Basketball Coaches Association Division III Top 25.
Longcor Named All-Conference
Turner Ashby alum Jason Longcor was named to the 2022 Phil Steele All-Southwestern Athletic Conference first team after a breakout sophomore season with Alcorn State in which he was first-team all-conference.
Longcor, a 6-foot, 240-pound former lineman for the Knights, handled all punting and extra-point/field-goal duties throughout the season and had a perfect rating on snapping for point-after attempts and field goals.
Branner, Garcia Solid For BC
There were a pair of local standouts stepping up in Bridgewater College women's basketball's win Wednesday.
Abby Branner, a Spotswood alum, had five points for the Eagles in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference victory over Lynchburg at home while Jay Garcia, a freshman from Harrisonburg, added two points of her own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.