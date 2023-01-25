Former East Rockingham wing Tyler Nickel got back on track Tuesday.
Nickel, a 6-foot-7 freshman wing for North Carolina, had a productive night on both ends of the court in a 72-68 Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball road victory over Syracuse.
The Elkton product had a chase-down block in the first half that caught attention on social media and added a 3-point field goal, a board, and a steal for a plus/minus rating of +12 in 12 minutes.
Nickel has played 17 games this season, averaging 2.6 points in 6.6 minutes per contest.
He’s shooting 44 percent from the field and has hit 27 percent from the 3-point line this season.
In other local sports:
Weakley Earns MEC Player Of The Week
Frostburg State freshman Emilee Weakley, a Luray High alum, was named the Mountain East Women’s Basketball Conference Player of the Week for a second time this season on Monday.
In a pair of games against West Virginia Wesleyan and Fairmont State, the 5-foot-11 forward averaged 25.5 points and 9.5 rebounds while swiping a pair of steals in both contests. She recorded her eighth straight double-double and 13th overall this season against WVWC in a win, which was snapped in a 26-point, nine-rebound effort in a loss to the Fighting Falcons.
Weakley, who ranks second in Division II women’s basketball with 23.2 points per game, is also averaging 10.4 rebounds and has 27 total steals in 18 games.
Meanwhile, Spotswood alum MacKenzie Freeze, a 5-foot-5 junior point guard, has started 13 of 17 games and is averaging four points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game this season.
HHS Alum Lichti Puts Up Solid Outing
6-foot-3 guard Josh Lichti, a junior for Goucher College, scored seven points in a Landmark Conference men’s basketball loss to Juniata on Tuesday in Baltimore, Md.
The Harrisonburg alum started the game, playing 29 minutes, but hit just 1-of-8 shots from the field. He did, however, go 4-for-4 at the charity stripe and added two rebounds and an assist.
Lichti is averaging 9.4 points and 3.8 rebounds per game in 24 contests for the Gophers.
Former East Rock Star Headed To D-I Level
Former East Rockingham football standout J’wan Evans is headed back to the Division I level.
Evans, who played a year as a preferred walk-on for Virginia Tech before spending the past two seasons at the College of San Mateo in California, has officially committed to Jackson State.
The 5-foot-11, 193-pound running back had 477 yards rushing and five scores this past season.
Hannah Miller, a Harrisonburg graduate and now a senior distance runner at Elon, still performs well for the Colonial Athletic Association women’s track and field program.
Miller ran a personal-best time of 3:00.81 in the 1000-meter run for the Phoenix at the Brant Tolsma Invitational in Lynchburg last weekend.
Waynesboro Generals Name New Head Coach
Matty Holem was named the head coach of the Waynesboro Generals for the 2023 Valley Baseball League season, the club officially announced on Monday evening.
Holem joins the Generals after spending this past summer with the Red River Pilots in the Expedition Baseball League in Grand Forks, N.D. He picked up his 200th career win as a manager in collegiate summer baseball with the Pilots.
No stranger to summer baseball, Holem’s previous coaching stops have included the Ohio Valley League, Northwoods League, Corn Belt League, and Jayhawk League.
“I am really excited about the opportunity to lead the Generals in 2023,” Holem said in a statement released from the club. “The Generals and the Valley League have been around for a long time and have a great reputation. I look forward to getting this going in June.”
