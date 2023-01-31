Chris Rogers, a former East Rockingham standout before transferring to Blue Ridge School for his final high school years, is putting together quite the collegiate season.
The 5-foot-10, 175-point guard, in his first season at Cedarville after playing at Trevecca Nazarene for three seasons and earning a degree, is playing on a high level.
In a 90-79 Great Midwest Athletic Conference men's basketball win over Malone on Saturday in Cedarville, Ohio, Rogers started and played 28 minutes in the game.
The Harrisonburg native finished with seven points, two rebounds, and two assists while hitting 3-of-8 shots.
For the season, Rogers has started all 21 games for the Yellow Jackets, averaging 9.4 points, 2.7 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game. He is also shooting 49 percent from the field, 48 percent from 3-point range, and has been one of the best in the country at securing the basketball, committing just 21 turnovers on the year.
In other local sports:
SHS Alum Stepping Up For Concord
Now in her senior year with the Concord women's basketball team, Nakaila Gray is finding a rhythm.
The 5-foot-11 guard who graduated from Spotswood after transferring from Broadway — winning state titles at both schools — had 11 points, five rebounds, and four assists for the Mountain Lions in a 93-77 Mountain East Conference loss to Alderson Broaddus on Saturday.
Lichti Impresses Defensively In Loss
Despite an off night shooting the basketball, former Harrisonburg standout Josh Lichti had a solid game defensively for Goucher men's basketball in a 74-67 loss to Scranton in Landmark Conference action Saturday.
The 6-foot-3, 180-pound senior guard hit just 3-of-13 shots from the field to finish with six steals but was big on the defensive end with a game-high five steals in the loss.
Lichti also totaled three rebounds for the Gophers.
Local Duo Playing For Royals
Aviwe Mahlong, a former Eastern Mennonite School star, and Harrisonburg alum Jazen Walker both saw time for the Eastern Mennonite University men's basketball team in an 80-54 Old Dominion Athletic Conference blowout loss at the hands of Guilford on Saturday in Greensboro, N.C.
Mahlong, a 6-foot-4 sophomore wing that is one of the Royals' best players, played 33 minutes and hit a pair of 3-pointers. He finished with seven points and two assists.
As for Walker, the 6-foot-4 wing in his first year at EMU, he hit his only shot attempt and added two boards.
Weakley Crashes The Boards In Loss
Luray alum Emilee Weakley had a team-high eight rebounds for Frostburg State in a 102-64 Mountain East Conference women's basketball blowout loss at the hands of West Virginia State in Dunbar, W.Va., on Saturday.
The 5-foot-11 freshman hit 6-of-18 shots and 6-of-8 from the charity stripe, finishing with 18 points.
Weakley also had two steals before fouling out.
Her teammate, former Spotswood standout point guard MacKenzie Freeze, played 18 minutes off the bench and added five points, three rebounds, and an assist.
Locals Matchup In ODAC Battle
Several locals were on the court Saturday as Roanoke women's basketball defeated Bridgewater 60-56.
For the Eagles, Strasburg alum Jaden Alsberry led the team with nine rebounds and three assists.
Abby Branner, a former Spotswood guard, had nine points on 3-of-8 shooting, while Jay Garcia, the freshman from Harrisonburg High, totaled seven points and five boards.
Meanwhile, former Luray star Brynlee Burrill played 10 minutes off the bench for the Maroons, grabbing four rebounds and two steals while hitting 1-of-2 free throws.
Witt Shining For W.Va. Wesleyan
Staunton alum Emma Witt continued her standout freshman season for West Virginia Wesleyan in a 77-35 Mountain East Conference women's basketball loss at the hands of West Liberty in Buckhannon, W.Va., on Saturday.
The 5-foot-9 guard hit 5-of-17 shots for 10 points and added five rebounds, two steals, and a block in the loss.
On the year, Witt is averaging 15.3 points and six rebounds per game, shooting 42 percent from the field.
Miller Sets PR In 3000
Elon senior runner Hannah Miller, a Harrisonburg High alum, set another personal record on Saturday during day two at the Bob Pollock Invitational in Clemson S.C.
Miller ran the 3000-meter run in a time of 9:50.64, more than 30 seconds faster than her previous best time.
That ranks fifth in the Colonial Athletic Association and is also eighth on the all-time list for the Elon program.
Jones Fares Well At Penn State
Former Fort Defiance standout runner Jacob Jones, now a senior at William & Mary, had a strong showing for the Tribe at the Penn State National Invitational on Saturday.
Jones finished the mile in a time of 4:16.86 to place 41st overall, just behind a trio of his William & Mary teammates.
Spotswood's Scafidi Has A Big Day
Spotswood graduate Witt Scafidi had a solid day for Bryant & Stratton baseball in an 8-7 season-opening win over Florence-Darlington on Saturday in Florence, S.C.
The freshman catcher had a single and a stolen base and threw out two runners attempting to steal in the win.
Scafidi played in two games over the weekend, hitting .143 and earning a stolen base to open up the year.
EMS To Host Benefit Pickleball Tourney
Eastern Mennonite School will host a pickleball tournament on Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. to benefit 2012 EMS graduate Tyler Eshleman, who suffered severe burns in an explosion in New Mexico on Nov. 12.
The men's and women's doubles games will be played from 9 a.m. to noon, and mixed doubles from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Capacity is 15 teams per session.
Noncompetitive play is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Attendees can reserve a court or take a lesson to learn how to play.
There is no set registration fee. Donations will be received for the tournament via cash or a check to Tyler Eshleman and collected the day of or via a GoFundMe.
Gift certificates and baked goods will be raffled at the tournament at 12:15 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. If interested, you must register by Sunday, Feb. 6., and can text Linda Yoder at 540-435-0788, tournament coordinator. If messaging Yoder, players should include a name, which tournament or free play (how many hours), and if they want lessons.
Turks Seeking Host Families
The Harrisonburg Turks are seeking host families for the upcoming 2023 Valley Baseball League season.
If interested in serving as a host family for one or multiple Turks players this summer, reach out to hbturksbaseball@gmail.com or call 540-290-2929.
Reish Hits A Hole-In-One
For the second time this month, a golfer has hit a hole-in-one at Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg.
Merlin Reish hit the rare shot on Monday on hole No. 13.
He joins Joe Lockinger, who accomplished the same feat on No. 17 on Jan. 5, to achieve the rare accomplishment.
