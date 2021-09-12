James Madison scored three times in the second half to cruise to a 3-1 non-conference win over High Point in women's soccer action on the road Sunday.
Ginger Deel, Amanda Sevcsisin and Hannah Coulling all scored for the Dukes (2-4-1) while Amanda Attanasi assisted and Alexandra Blom had two saves.
In other local sports over the weekend:
Women's Soccer
Eastern Mennonite 3, Salem 1: Former Eastern Mennonite School standout Halie Mast scored a late goal as part of Eastern Mennonite University's 3-1 win over Salem on Saturday in non-conference action.
Stuarts Draft alum Lyndsay Harris also scored for the Royals (1-2) while Mariana Acosta added another. Mary Kate Bomberger added two assists.
Bridgewater 3, Maryville 0: Angel Finch, Ashley Sabatino and Skyler Daum all scored in Bridgewater's 3-0 non-conference road win over Maryville on Saturday.
Sydney Davis posted seven saves in the shutout for the Eagles (3-1).
Men's Soccer
James Madison 1, College of Charleston 0: Nate Corley scored the first goal of his career and it was a big one as the redshirt freshman struck 49 seconds into overtime to give James Madison a 1-0 win over the College of Charleston in Colonial Athletic Association action at Sentara Park on Saturday.
Luca Erhardt had the assist for the Dukes (4-1, 1-0 CAA), who have won four in a row, while Alex DeSatnick picked up his second career shutout.
Averett 1, Eastern Mennonite 0: In Virginia Beach, Eastern Mennonite remained winless with a 1-0 overtime loss to Averett on Sunday.
Ahmed Zaatar posted 12 saves in the loss for the Royals (0-4).
On Saturday, EMU fell 5-1 to Greensboro with Ford DeVault scoring the lone goal. Zaatar finished with six saves in that performance.
Women's Field Hockey
Wake Forest 6, James Madison 2: In Winston-Salem, N.C., Caroline Cahill and Courtney Lynch each scored but James Madison fell to No. 14 Wake Forest 6-2 in non-conference road action on Sunday.
Florien Marcussen and Brandelynn Heinbaugh combined for five saves in goal for the Dukes (3-3).
Cedar Crest 5, Eastern Mennonite 4: Skylar Hedgepeth and Morgan Leslie each scored twice, but Eastern Mennonite came up short in a 5-4 non-conference loss to Cedar Crest on the road Sunday.
Ann Ghally finished with five saves for the Royals (2-2).
Women's Volleyball
Marietta 3, Bridgewater 0: In Lexington, Marietta defeated Bridgewater 18-25, 25-22, 18-25, 25-21, 15-11 in non-conference action Saturday.
Ashley Casey led the Eagles (3-4) with 15 kills and eight digs while Grace Williams had 20 digs, Hope Jennings had 10 digs and eight kills and Grace Hayes dished out 49 assists.
