Justin Showalter's professional career continues to get off to a hot start after earning his second win in as many starts on Saturday for the Washington Wild Things in a 4-3 victory over the Gateway Grizzlies in Frontier League action.
The right-hander, who recently wrapped up an impressive career at James Madison and is a former Turner Ashby standout, improved to 2-0 with the strong outing.
Showalter tossed 5.2 innings in the victory, giving up two runs — only one of which was earned — on five hits and two walks while also striking out a trio of batters in the process.
For the year, Showalter is now 2-0 with a blistering 0.84 ERA.
In other local sports:
Hanifee Puts Together Solid Start
Brenan Hanifee, a 6-foot-5 right-hander that was a fourth-round MLB Draft pick by the Orioles in 2016, had a solid outing on Thursday.
Playing for the Bowie Baysox, the Orioles' Double-A affiliate, the Turner Ashby alumni made his eighth start of the summer and was strong.
Hanifee tossed 4.2 innings, giving up one unearned run on three hits and two walks while also striking out two in a 4-2 win over the Akron RubberDucks.
For the season, Hanifee is 0-2 with 22 strikeouts in 20.2 innings tossed and a 5.23 ERA.
