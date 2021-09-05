STANARDSVILLE — Mitchell Morris made quite the splash in his head-coaching debut.
The first-year William Monroe coach guided the Greene Dragons to an exciting 34-21 come-from-behind non-district victory over Spotswood on Friday in Stanardsville.
It was an emotional night as it marked the first home game for William Monroe since former standout running back Josh Johnson passed away this summer.
Daelan Powell-Jackson returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown for WMHS.
Troy Jones added a second quarter touchdown to help the Dragons build a 14-6 halftime lead, but Spotswood regrouped at intermission and outscored Monroe 15-0 in the third quarter to take a 21-14 advantage. The fourth quarter was all Greene Dragons, however, as they scored three times, including another from Jones to seal the victory.
“It was a big win for the program and I am proud of our guys,” Morris said. “They were able to overcome adversity and showed resilience when we got down. To win the way we did on a night where we were honoring Josh, it made for a special night.”
Jones finished with 56 rushing yards, two total touchdowns and also had four tackles and a pair of interceptions on defense for William Monroe (1-0) in the victory.
For the Trailblazers (0-1), D.C. Lubin scored twice and Noah Burtner added another.
In other local sports over the weekend:
Prep Football
Luray 13, Buffalo Gap 12: In Swoope, it was a 38-yard touchdown run from Brady Jenkins that proved to be the difference as Luray avenged a loss from last season with a thrilling 13-12 non-district victory over Buffalo Gap in a defensive battle on Friday.
Kenny Frye added an 11-yard touchdown run for the Bulldogs (2-0) in the victory.
Defensively for Luray, Alex Runyan led the way with 12 tackles on the evening.
Women’s Volleyball
James Madison 3, North Carolina Central 0: James Madison earned its third consecutive sweep with a 25-19, 25-21 25-19 win over North Carolina Central in non-conference action at Campbell University’s Gilbert Craig Gore Arena on Saturday.
The Dukes (5-1) were paced by Sophia Davis with 11 kills, Caroline Dozier with 34 assists and 10 digs and Julia de Sa with eight kills and a pair of blocks in the win.
Bridgewater 3, Eastern Mennonite 0: Grace Hayes dished out 24 assists as Bridgewater cruised to a 25-20, 25-18, 25-22 sweep of rival Eastern Mennonite on the second day of the annual Route 42 Classic at Nininger Hall on Saturday.
Ashley Casey added eight kills and 12 digs for the Eagles while Hope Jennings also had eight kills along with six digs. Ashley Rutherford and Jessica Bissmeyer finished with eight digs apiece for Bridgewater (3-0) while combining for five aces.
For the Royals (1-2), Abby Kaufman had 19 digs while Megan Miller had 11 along with 26 assists. Gabrielle Leeper led EMU with eight kills and six digs in the loss.
Later that day, the Eagles completed a 25-18, 25-20, 25-15 sweep of Marymount
In that win, Bissmeyer had 16 digs while Rutherford chipped in with 10 of her own.
Also chipping in for BC was Ann-Marie Johnson with nine kills and Casey with eight.
Hayes, meanwhile, continued to impress with 26 assists and five digs in the victory.
The Royals swept Salem 25-17, 30-28, 25-22 earlier that day.
Wilson Memorial alum Paris Hutchinson led EMU with 13 kills and six digs in that victory while Heather Phelps had 11 kills and Leeper finished with eight kills and nine digs.
Megan Miller distributed 37 assists for the Royals while also scooping eight digs.
Men’s Soccer
James Madison 2, New Jersey Institute of Technology 1: Luca Erhardt and Josiah Blanton each scored as James Madison downed New Jersey Institute of Technology 2-1 in non-conference action at Lubetkin Field at Mal Simon Stadium on Saturday.
Rodrigo Robles Grajera assisted for the Dukes (2-1) while Martin Leu had five saves.
Salisbury 3, Eastern Mennonite 0: Eastern Mennonite suffered a 3-0 loss to host Salisbury to wrap up play in the Elmer Lord Tournament in Salisbury, Md. on Sunday.
The Royals (0-2) were led by Ahemed Zaatar in the setback with four saves.
On Saturday, Nico Macgregor had the lone goal in EMU’s 5-1 loss to St. Mary’s.
Zaatar was also impressive, despite the loss, finishing with a team-best seven saves.
Elizabethtown 1, Bridgewater 0: Ryan Hepler’s goal in the 32nd minute proved to be the difference as Elizabethtown defeated Bridgewater 1-0 at home on Sunday.
In the loss for the Eagles (0-2), Charles Schweinefuss finished with one save in goal.
On Saturday, Bridgewater fell 4-1 to Lebanon Valley in other non-conference road action.
Schweinefuss had four saves in that setback while Luke Stubbs had the lone goal.
Women’s Soccer
Virginia 2, James Madison 0: Diana Ordonez’s two second-half goals lifted Virginia to a 2-0 non-conference shutout of James Madison on Sunday at Sentara Park.
In the loss for the Dukes (1-5), Alexandra Blom finished with a trio of saves.
Methodist 2, Eastern Mennonite 0: In Fayetteville, N.C., Eastern Mennonite suffered a season-opening 2-0 loss to non-conference opponent Methodist on Saturday.
Freshman goalkeeper Aja Laun collected two saves for the Royals (0-1) in the loss.
Bridgewater 4, Pfeiffer 0: In Lexington, Alicia Keo had a goal and an assist as Bridgewater scored twice in each half to defeat Pfeiffer 4-0 in non-district action Sunday.
Emily York, Lauren Pion and Hannah Nugent also scored for the Eagles (2-0).
On Saturday, also in Lexington, Keo scored off an assist from Hanna Randolph less than a minute into the game to give Bridgewater a 1-0 victory over Illinois Wesleyan.
Sydney Davis was impressive all weekend in goal, posting two shutouts with four saves.
Women’s Field Hockey
James Madison 3, Richmond 0: Eveline Zwager scored twice as James Madison scored three first-half goals en route to a 3-0 shutout of Richmond on the road Sunday.
Diede Remijnse had the only other score for the Dukes (3-1) in the victory while the trio of Zwager, Tori Carawan and Kara McClure all finished with an assist each.
Florien Marcussen and Brandelynn Heinbaugh combined for seven saves for JMU in goal.
Eastern Mennonite 1, Transylvania 0: In Harrisonburg, Ashley Maldonado took a pass from Elizabeth Longacre and put it in the back of the net for the game-winning score in Eastern Mennonite’s exciting 1-0 non-conference win over Transylvania on Saturday.
The Royals (2-0) limited Transylvania to just eight total shots on the day while EMU goalkeeper Anna Ghally picked up her second straight shutout with a pair of saves.
Johns Hopkins 6, Bridgewater 0: Facing its second nationally-ranked opponent in as many games, Bridgewater fell 6-0 to Johns Hopkins on Saturday at Jopson Field.
Senior goalkeeper Brooke Hamm finished with 18 saves for the Eagles (0-2).
BC’s Davis Earns Top ODAC Honor
Bridgewater senior defensive end Da’Sean Davis was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Sunday after a dominating performance.
In the Eagles’ 31-7 non-conference win over Gettysburg, Davis set a single-game school record with 4.5 tackles for loss. He finished with six total tackles and a half sack.
Davis was a third-team All-ODAC selection in 2019 and is in his fifth year at BC.
JMU Places Sixth At Nittany Lion Invitational
Kendall Turner finished with a final score of 3-over 219 as the James Madison women’s golf team shot 877 (+13) to finish sixth at the Nittany Lion Invitational in State College.
Tatum Walsh, Ana Tsiros and Kate Owens all finished 4-over-220 for the Dukes.
Eagles Finish Fifth At Ohio Invitational
Sophia Matone shot a six-over-par 78 and Bridgewater women’s golf shot 330 in the second round to finish fifth at the Lynn Schweizer Invitational on Sunday in Ohio.
Savannah Scott shot an 80 on Sunday for the Eagles while Heather Donnelly and Madolin Neff each posted an 86 and Hannah Woodson finished with an 88.
TA Alum Scores For VMI In Season Opener
Former Turner Ashby running back Grant Swinehart, now a sophomore at No. 17 Virginia Military Institute, scored on a 52-yard touchdown run — his only carry of the day — in a season-opening 45-24 rout of Davidson in Lexington on Saturday.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder finished with 21 carries for 65 yards and two touchdowns in eight games during his freshman debut for the Keydets this past spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.