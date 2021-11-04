A day after James Madison’s coaches and players were told of a Colonial Athletic Association vote that would exclude most Dukes teams from conference championship contention, it appears the fight from JMU players could be just beginning.
Multiple sources indicated to the Daily News-Record on Thursday the disagreement between the CAA and JMU, which is expected to leave the league to join the Sun Belt Conference, could head toward a courtroom and JMU’s Student Athlete Advisory Committee was preparing to meet and discuss options.
"Our fight to overturn this decision won't turn us away from our one-game-at-time approach," JMU men's basketball sophomore Terell Strickland posted to Twitter on Thursday afternoon.
A source who has held high-ranking positions in multiple Division I conferences said it should be expected that JMU’s athletes would petition for an injunction that might at least temporarily keep the Dukes eligible for CAA tournaments.
“They will file it in their home district court and I would guarantee that judge would uphold it,” the source said Thursday morning. “I would encourage them. I’m going to call (JMU athletic director) Jeff Bourne right now and say exactly what I think.”
Last week, JMU received approval from the school’s Board of Visitors to move from the Football Championship Subdivision to the Football Bowl Subdivision and join the Sun Belt. On Friday, JMU officials will present the plan for approval during a special committee meeting in Richmond at the Virginia General Assembly with expectations an official announcement of JMU to the Sun Belt could come as soon as this weekend.
The CAA has a long-standing bylaw that bans exiting schools from conference championship competition. A school is allowed to ask for a vote to waive enforcement of that bylaw, which in the past has kept teams from Old Dominion, George Mason and Georgia State and other schools from competing in conference playoffs.
The CAA presidents voted this week to uphold the bylaw should JMU make its departure official. Sources inside the JMU athletic department said that decision came as a surprise to the Dukes, indicating that prior conversations with officials at the remaining CAA schools left JMU brass feeling confident the vote would go in the Dukes’ favor.
“JMU has worked really hard to do this the right way,” an athletic department source said. “We’ve been extremely transparent with the other schools in the CAA of our intentions. We had reason for optimism that there would be serious consideration. We were surprised, actually, that at the end of the day they did not vote in favor of student-athlete well-being.”
Fans of other current and former CAA schools were quick to point out what they perceive as hypocrisy on JMU’s part. James Madison was among schools that voted to enforce the rule in 2012 when Old Dominion left the league.
JMU officials countered that while they ultimately regretted the vote, it was made hastily after ODU surprised the rest of the conference with news of its exit. The Dukes have been working with the CAA office on a possible move for months.
Just hours before the CAA news broke, Oklahoma State basketball coach Mike Boynton named JMU president Jonathan Alger along with several other members of the NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee as he expressed his disgust of a decision to ban the Cowboys from this season’s NCAA Tournament.
Some pointed out that like at JMU, Oklahoma State’s athletes were being banned from competition for issues they were uninvolved in. A spokesperson for Alger’s office said the Infractions Appeals Committee was bound to uphold NCAA rules regardless of how any individual member felt about said rule while the CAA’s council of presidents had explicit authority to waive a bylaw.
JMU issued a statement attributed to Bourne and Alger on Wednesday night that decrying the vote and categorizing the bylaw as antiquated and unfair to athletes, particularly coming off seasons greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the vote itself could become at least temporarily moot if athletes do in fact take legal action, but those players would have to convince a judge there may be irreparable harm and also prove they are third-party beneficiaries to the contract between JMU and the CAA.
Three separate attorneys told the Daily News-Record that athletes would have an easier time winning an injunction or temporary restraining order than JMU itself, but it could still be a challenge.
In the new age of name, image and likeness athletes could make an argument of irreparable harm.
Olympic athletes have made similar cases, but with the Olympic Games occurring only every four years and with lucrative endorsements on the line irreparable harm can be easier to prove in such cases. The new ability to capitalize on name, image and likeness is a factor, but the lack of any major endorsement deals for JMU athletes thus far could create a gray area in the minds of some judges.
But Mit Winter, an attorney with the firm Kennyhertz Perry in Kansas City, Mo., and former William & Mary basketball player, said hingng the case on financial losses might not work either.
“The athletes would have to show they will suffer harm that cannot be remedied by money damages,” Winter told the DN-R via email. “My view is that any harm to JMU that could arise from teams not being allowed to play in CAA championships could be remedied by money damages. And the harm can’t just be general harm such as ‘I’m not getting to play in the CAA tournament my senior year.’ It has to be some right that is being interfered with, either a contractual right, a constitutional right, etc.”
Outside of CAA circles, JMU seems to be winning the public relations battle. ESPN’s Jay Bilas and The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel are among the many high-profile college sports media personalities who have criticized the CAA. Many have mocked the league for continuing to use a photo of the Dukes winning the NCAA women’s lacrosse championship in 2018 as the banner image on CAA’s official Twitter page while several JMU athletes have requested the league replace it.
Another source familiar with JMU’s fundraising said the Dukes had seen a surge in donations since the news broke on Wednesday evening.
Multiple schools across Division I have already announced a conference change, but none of the other eight leagues affected have barred departing members from competing for championships.
Karl Benson, who previously served as commissioner of the Sun Belt, WAC and MAC before retiring in 2019 was highly critical of the CAA.
“In my 30 years as a commissioner, I had numerous schools leave a conference,” Benson said. “Never once did anyone even suggest that we punish the student athletes or any university electing to change conferences. I gave numerous trophies to out-going universities. It’s the right thing to do.”
