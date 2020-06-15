It’s a sentiment shared by many African-American athletes: they miss playing the games as much or more as the fans miss watching them.
But maybe for right now, several said, it’s good to avoid the distraction sports can provide as the United States and much of the rest of the world have confronted racial injustices in the wake of the killing of George Floyd and other unarmed black citizens by police.
“It kind of works both ways,” Malik Crowe, a senior defensive lineman for the Bridgewater College football team, said. “If there is a good side, sports would take up a lot of media. A lot of coverage would go to what is going on in the sports world.”
In a normal year, a new NBA champion would have recently been crowned. The Washington Nationals would open up a home series against the rival Atlanta Braves and athletes from around the world would be preparing to head to Tokyo for next month’s Olympics.
But 2020 is far from a normal year, with the COVID-19 pandemic leading to the postponement of all those sporting events, and more.
And as the nation only begins to emerge out of coronavirus-related quarantines and shutdowns, protests against racism have been a daily and nightly occurrence in cities and towns across America.
Some athletes wonder if a full-fledged movement would be taking place if they were playing games.
Morgan Smith, who grew up in Athens, Ga., before going to high school in the Washington D.C. area, recently transferred to James Madison from Georgetown to play women’s basketball for the Dukes. Even though a combination of athletic and academic pursuits brought her to Harrisonburg, she’s more than willing to put them on hold for the moment.
“Originally my family is from the South,” Smith said. “My dad went through the desegregation process. Everyone was intimately involved in the Civil Rights movement, so this is very personal for me. Being an athlete is a privilege. So, for me, it’s like how can I use that privilege to best advocate for my community?”
The JMU women have been among some of the most proactive in area teams in terms of addressing racial injustice. Dukes coach Sean O’Regan agreed that the sports shutdown allowed them to spend more time on social issues, but said the biggest drawback was less personal interaction.
“I’ve probably been guilty of that in the past,” O’Regan said. “That’s who I am. I am very concentrated on our team. So it’s hard to say that if this happened to the extreme that it happened, I think it would have been hard not to stop and have this as a daily discussion. That’s what I really wish for, I would love to have my team face-to-face on a daily basis. I don’t want to keep troubling them with a Zoom. It’s not as personal a conversation.”
Players and coaches want to get back to fun and games, and hopefully soon. But in the meantime many of them hope that the groundswell of the movement keeps the conversations going long after the competitions begin again.
“With it not being on, this issue is getting a lot more media,” Crowe said. “There’s coverage everywhere about this. I’ve seen Nickelodeon have commercials. SportsCenter is talking about it like crazy. Not having sports is giving more room to bring to life what the underlying issue is about all this, which is a good thing.”
