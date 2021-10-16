BRIDGEWATER — Last season Malcolm Anderson was a backup tight end. Saturday he was the quarterback who saved the day for Bridgewater College.
Anderson took over at QB in the third quarter and, with lots of help from the special teams, sparked a rally and a 27-7 Bridgewater victory. A junior from Stafford, Anderson jump started an offense that had produced less than 50 yards in the first half and the homecoming victory snapped a four-game losing streak for the Eagles (3-4).
“We just needed a spark,” Anderson, who at 6-3, 230 pounds was recruited to Bridgewater as a quarterback but moved to tight end last year, said. “Our team can really light it up and we just needed some fuel.”
Anderson completed 5-of-11 passes for 77 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for 24 yards, not eye-popping statistics, but once he started taking snaps the Eagles began marching down the field.
“Sometimes it’s just the ball moving builds confidence in his teammates,” Bridgewater coach Scott Lemn said. “As a quarterback, you probably get too much of the blame and too much of the praise. But he made some nice plays, a couple of really big scrambles and you see what happens when a quarterback of his size and his athleticism gets out of the pocket.”
The preseason began with a quarterback competition between seniors Matt Lawton and Kenneth McCray with Lawton winning the starting job. But Lawton went down with an injury last week during the fourth quarter of a loss to Ferrum.
After McCray struggled to get the passing game going in Lawton’s absence, sophomore Jaylen Wood got the start at quarterback for Bridgewater on Saturday, his first snaps of the season.
The Eagles defense did what it could to make life easier on the inexperienced signal caller late in the first quarter. After getting to Apprentice punter Jeremiah Morgan in the backfield, BC was set up at the Apprentice 18-yard line, but Bridgewater had to settle for a field goal and a 3-0 lead after the opening period.
Apprentice (1-4) answered to open the second quarter with a 12-play, 75-yard drive. After a 10-yard touchdown pass from Grant Swanger to Ricardo Corpus the Builders had the lead.
The Shipbuilders appeared poised to build on that advantage at the end of the first half before Bridgewater came up with a goalline stop as time expired to keep it a 7-3 Apprentice lead at halftime.
“We were still down,” Lemn said. “That was a big stop and we were still down at the half. Nobody was happy and where we are at in the season right now. Everybody was kind of on that ledge of what will happen in the second half. We just had to play really hard and it showed on defense out of the gate and it showed on special teams and offensively we were able to find something out of that spark.”
Bridgewater’s offense continued to struggle as the second half began. But the defense and special teams —aided by a strong wind at its back in the third quarter — came through. After the Eagles’ Garrett Graves booted back-to-back punts of more than 60 yards, with a 19-yard Builders boot in between, Bridgewater enjoyed a field position advantage.
“I really couldn’t tell you how nervous I was going in,” Anderson said. “I wasAfter coming up with a three-and-out deep in Apprentice territory, BC’s Jamel Johnson broke through and blocked a punt, which Freddie Watkins scooped up and carried into the end zone to regain the lead. really trying to help myself and just having that little bit of space on the scoreboard, it takes a lot of pressure off.”
Anderson entered the game and finally gave the Eagles’ offense a spark, hitting Chad Jones on a 36-yard strike to suddenly make it a 17-7 Bridgewater lead. By the time Anderson led Bridgewater on another scoring drive to open the fourth quarter, it was a 27-7 Eagles’ lead.
Bridgewater will try to keep the momentum going next week at Washington & Lee, but it will be a stiff challenge against the Generals who have won five straight and sit atop the ODAC standings.
“When you get knocked down you’ve got to choose to get back up,” Lemn said. “I appreciate the effort our guys have played with all season long. We had two tough losses in a row and today really didn’t play well in the first half, but they’ve gotten back up.”
