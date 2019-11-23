Even in the midst of a shooting slump that encompassed James Madison’s first four games, Darius Banks was contributing to the Dukes in other ways. But as his shots have started to fall, JMU has played at another level.
Banks finished with a game-high 23 points, his second straight game with 20 or more, and JMU won 78-71 Saturday afternoon against New Hampshire with a final score that failed to indicate the Dukes level of control throughout.
“I did get frustrated (during the slump), but I didn’t let my teammates or the other team see me frustrated,” Banks said. “I think I add a lot, but I don’t just focus on my points or just me getting steals. I like to get offensive rebounds and help out the big guys. I just like to do what I have to do to get a W.”
The Dukes (4-2) made it two straight victories after holding on for an impressive two-point road win at Old Dominion on Wednesday night, a game in which Banks had 21 points and 10 rebounds after scoring a total of 24 points in the first two weeks of the season.
But with the preseason second-team All-CAA pick finding his stroke, the Wildcats (3-3) proved little match for James Madison, who quickly built a double-figure lead in the first half and led by more than 20 most of the second half.
UNH made a late run after Dukes coach Louis Rowe emptied the bench and before JMU put the starters back in and needed to make free throws down the stretch to avoid another dramatic finish, but all-in-all it was an impressive effort for the Dukes, which held New Hampshire to 36 percent shooting.
“I thought we played probably 25 good minutes tonight,” Rowe said. “This team is really talented offensively and I don’t think people got to see it because we did a tremendous job defending in the first four minutes and setting a tone.”
Another positive development for the Dukes this week was the return of junior big man Dwight Wilson following a high ankle sprain that kept him out the first four games. Wilson, known as DJ among his coaches and teammates, eased his way back into the rotation at ODU before producing nine points and seven rebounds in 13 minutes against New Hampshire.
“If we can get healthy and stay healthy, but also continue to build habits with these guys it will be big,” Rowe said. “But DJ gives us such a different look. We can put him out there on the block and he can score. He’s got an uncanny feel with the basketball in his hands. That causes people to have to double, and he’s gotten better and better at feeling the double teams and reading the double teams.”
None of that even mentions the play of junior guard Matt Lewis, who continues to lead the Dukes in scoring after making the key free throws down the stretch to finish with 20 points and eight rebounds.
“He’s gotten to a place where he is under control,” Rowe said of Lewis. “He’s getting other guys involved. He’s good and he’s in a really good place and I think his game shows that. Now it is about other things. It’s about bringing the freshmen along and knowing when to pick spots or get other guys involved and I think that leads to us playing a winning brand of basketball.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.