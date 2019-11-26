They say necessity is the mother of invention. And while James Madison basketball coach Sean O'Regan didn't necessarily come up with adaptations to his team's style out of thin air, unplanned events certainly forced his hand.
With that, a series of injuries has changed the way the fourth-year JMU coach has used one of his most reliable seniors - Lexie Barrier. Barrier, an inside-out presence her entire JMU career, has become another option for the Dukes at point guard.
And that has helped create mismatches.
"I figured if we are going to play Lexie at the one, they have got to guard her with a guard," O'Regan said. "This is something that has been on my mind for some time, just knowing somebody might roll an ankle at some point."
Sunday afternoon James Madison pulled away for a 23-point victory against Liberty, with sophomore Casey Irvine the lone JMU player out of uniform. That marked the healthiest roster the Dukes have fielded since the penultimate regular-season game of 2018-19.
In the meantime, O'Regan had to experiment with different combinations in his backcourt, which led to the development of Barrier as kind of a point-forward at times.
On multiple occasions in recent games after Barrier has brought the ball up the floor, she's passed to the wing, but instead of heading to the opposite side of the floor or cutting through the lane and out to the corner, she slid to the block and posted up a smaller defender.
"As long as I've been here, I've just tried to adapt to what's needed from me to help the team," Barrier said. "I feel like I'm in a position to do what the coaches as of me and that can be a little different from game to game."
O'Regan said his strategy has developed from watching other teams who have switched to small ball, including Villanova's men, who often post up the primary ball handler. But as much as her 5-11 size helps create an advantage, her ability to read the situation and pick her spots is just as important.
Coaches and teammates have noted Barrier spends much of her free time watching other teams play, picking up what works in various situations in the process.
"There's different ways to build your IQ, but I think that helps her in a lot of ways," O'Regan said. "That's why I think she's such a good passer. I do think as a senior it slows down for you when you have been in so many situations. I trust her in a lot of situations."
