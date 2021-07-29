BASEBALL
LOCAL
RCBL
Playoff Glance
Quarterfinals
Best-of-3 Series
Tuesday
New Market 4, Elkton 3
Broadway 15, Montezuma 5
Grottoes 5, Stuarts Draft 3
Bridgewater 10, Clover Hill 6
Wednesday
New Market 14, Elkton 1 (7), Shockers win series 2-0
Montezuma at Broadway, late
Stuarts Draft at Grottoes, late
Bridgewater 5, Clover Hill 3; Reds win series 2-0
Today
Broadway at Montezuma, if necessary, 7:30 p.m.
Grottoes at Stuarts Draft, if necessary, 7:30 p.m.
VBL
Playoff Glance
Best-of-3 Series
North First Round
Tuesday
Strasburg 13, New Market 7
Wednesday
Winchester at Strasburg, late
Today
Strasburg at Winchester, if necessary, 7 p.m.
South Finals
Tuesday
Waynesboro 6, Staunton 3
Wednesday
Staunton at Waynesboro, late
Today
Waynesboro at Staunton, if necessary, 7:30 p.m.
