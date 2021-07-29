BASEBALL

LOCAL

RCBL

Playoff Glance

Quarterfinals

Best-of-3 Series

Tuesday

New Market 4, Elkton 3

Broadway 15, Montezuma 5

Grottoes 5, Stuarts Draft 3

Bridgewater 10, Clover Hill 6

Wednesday

New Market 14, Elkton 1 (7), Shockers win series 2-0

Montezuma at Broadway, late

Stuarts Draft at Grottoes, late

Bridgewater 5, Clover Hill 3; Reds win series 2-0

Today

Broadway at Montezuma, if necessary, 7:30 p.m.

Grottoes at Stuarts Draft, if necessary, 7:30 p.m.

VBL

Playoff Glance

Best-of-3 Series

North First Round

Tuesday

Strasburg 13, New Market 7

Wednesday

Winchester at Strasburg, late

Today

Strasburg at Winchester, if necessary, 7 p.m.

South Finals

Tuesday

Waynesboro 6, Staunton 3

Wednesday

Staunton at Waynesboro, late

Today

Waynesboro at Staunton, if necessary, 7:30 p.m.

