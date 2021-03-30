Early indications suggest James Madison could see some big crowds inside the Atlantic Union Bank Center next season.
With a brand new 8,500-seat arena and a regular-season Colonial Athletic Association championship for the JMU men, season ticket sales for the 2021-22 season are on pace to far exceed recent seasons.
“It’s kind of been an ongoing process to launch the new arena, the season ticket campaign really started almost a year before we opened the building and we had a lot of people lined up before the pandemic hit,” said Michael Carpenter, JMU’s assistant athletic director for ticketing and customer relations. “A lot of those folks that we had initially signed up deferred their tickets for last year and are already committed for this year. That gave us a base of about what we’ve been in previous seasons before we’ve really even started.”
JMU sold approximately 700 season tickets for both men’s and women’s basketball prior to the 2020-21 season. But with attendance limited in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, most of those sales were rolled over to the upcoming season.
Typically basketball tickets for the upcoming season don’t go on sale until late summer, but fans’ eagerness to get inside the Atlantic Union Bank Center combined with growing interest in the men’s program convinced JMU to continue selling season ticket packages for next season.
The Dukes are closing in on 1,000 season tickets sold for the both the men’s and women’s teams months before they would normally even become available.
“With both teams having successful seasons we were able to gain some momentum,” Carpenter said. “It’s not a huge number, but for us to be selling them in March we are pretty excited because a lot of times we don’t even launch basketball campaigns until the summer.”
There’s also hope that having CAA title contenders in both men’s and women’s hoops will help reignite interest among JMU students. The AUBC was designed with a lively student section in mind. Lower level end zone seats are reserved for student tickets as well as the JMU pep band and the arena also features a student lounge area to hold pregame events adjacent to the Tenders Love and Chicken restaurant on the concourse.
“I do think there is going to be an extremely high level of interest,” JMU assistant athletic director for communications Kevin Warner said. “Especially now that the students have seen us have some success, the combination of a team that finished in first place and some excitement for the building in general is going to really help us next year assuming that restrictions aren’t in place that prevent that.”
JMU averaged 2,434 fans per men’s game during the 2019-20 season, the final one at the 6,426-seat Convocation Center. That was sixth-most in the CAA while both College of Charleston and William & Mary averaged more than 4,000 fans per game.
The JMU women led the CAA that year with 2,331 fans per game, nearly double the next highest average at Delaware.
“I think that was a difference for us this year,” JMU women’s coach Sean O’Regan said. “The fans, the students and the band, we missed that home-court advantage this year.”
The Dukes recently completed the debut seasons for the men’s and women’s basketball programs inside their new $140 million home with ticket sales limited to 250 due to the state mandate. But even that number was significant as Carpenter said word of mouth and social media have been significant marketing tools after select JMU students and Duke Club members were able to experience the amenities of the new building.
“That part has been really refreshing, a lot of folks inquiring about tickets and really wanting to get into the building,” Carpenter said. “The opportunities we did give our Duke Club members when we were at 250 fans, people jumped all over that.”
Courtside seats, which come at a total cost of $1,175 per season for the season, are sold out for both men’s and women’s games. Other season ticket plans range from $66 to $925 per seat for men’s games and $42 to $925 for women’s games and can be purchased at JMUSports.com.
While schedules for next season are still being finalized, the Dukes are expecting to have home games against Virginia, George Mason and Old Dominion in men’s basketball. JMU will face Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia on the women’s side.
JMU officials expect marquee opponents to continue to boost season ticket sales in the coming months, as well as single-game sales next fall.
“They hype around getting to a basketball game has been pretty big,” Carpenter said. “It was one of the reasons we launched early this year is because so many people were unable to get in there this year.”
