Bath County (2-1) at Buffalo Gap (2-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Buffalo Gap 54, Bath County 0 (Sept. 24, 2021 in Hot Springs)
Buffalo Gap last week: Buffalo Gap 20, East Rockingham 7
Bath County last week: Bath County 50, Mountain View 6
Notes: Bath County is in its first season under head coach Jake Phillips, an alumni of the school who most recently served as the Staunton head coach. ... The Chargers are off to their best start since 2018. ... Bath County has lost six in a row to Buffalo Gap. ... The Chargers have not finished a season with a record above .500 since 2010. ... Buffalo Gap running back Dylan Alphin leads the team with 44 carries for 375 yards and a touchdown. ... Colby Yeago, Blake Robertson and Jeffery Hildebrand all have at least 90 yards and a touchdown each on the ground for the Bison. ... Cole Blackwell leads Gap with 19 tackles this season. ... Ryan Shiflet has 17 tackles and an interception for the Bison on defene.
Prediction: Buffalo Gap 42, Bath County 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.