Bath County (2-2) at Page County (1-4)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Page County 42, Bath County 0 (Oct. 1, 2021 in Hot Springs)
Page County last week: Madison County 27, Page County 0
Bath County last week: Buffalo Gap 50, Bath County 7
Notes: Page County is off to its worst start since 2015. ... The Panthers have never lost to Bath County. ... Page is riding a three-game losing streak. ... The Panthers have been outscored 135-14 in their four losses this season. ... The Chargers are in their first season under head coach Jake Phillips. ... Bath County hasn't had a winning season since 2010. ... The Chargers are giving up 32.5 points per game this season. ... Bath County has been outscored 104-20 in its two losses to Alleghany County and Buffalo Gap.
Prediction: Page County 28, Bath County 20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.