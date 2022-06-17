CLOVER HILL — During the day, Kevin Navedo’s up early to hit the weight room before arriving at his 9 a.m full-time job.
At night, he’s leading Clover Hill in the Rockingham County Baseball League.
The Bucks were 4-2 heading into Friday’s contest with Bridgewater and Navedo’s 11 hits, 10 RBIs and four home runs all led the team statistically.
But the recent Bridgewater College alum said he doesn’t need to say things just to say things as the leader. Instead, he leads by example.
“I'm not the most vocal guy,” said Navedo, who leads Clover Hill with a .579 batting average. “I just know that if I can do something, I'll do it myself. Carrying myself, laying off and respecting the umpire, respecting the other team and respecting everybody. That's the kind of way that I lead by example.”
Navedo said he wakes up at 6:00 a.m. every day to say goodbye to his family and go to the gym. There, he fits in his off-the-field training in the weight room — it’s also where he did the majority of his training between when Bridgewater’s season ended and Clover Hill’s began.
Then at night, Navedo puts that training into use. The most productive player for the Bucks leads the first-place team in almost every offensive category.
“I've been giving a lot of more strength into my legs and upper body,” Navedo said. “I keep myself not too heavy.”
Navedo said his approach in the batter's box is similar to the style he learned in college. He said he waits for his pitch, is calm on the base pads and described it as “having an aggressive mindset with a plan.”
His numbers speak for themselves about the success of his mindset and head coach Kevin Chandler said Navedo’s style is another way he leads by example.
“Kevin's just being Kevin, relaxing and having fun,” Chandler said. “He's always been able to hit, always been a good fielder and he's a good player. He's just, I think, he's just comfortable and enjoying his summer so far. Not thinking too far ahead.”
Navedo said he has worked on his stance more in the RCBL this season. He said getting closer to the box has helped him pick his spots and as a result, his run productions increased.
“Getting more focusing on my stance, I'm a little more close than what I used to be in college,” Navedo said. “It’s just keeping up with the same swing the same stance I had at Bridgewater — just bring up the same amount, the same stuff.”
Navedo, a Harrisonburg High alum, added that Bridgwater prepared him for what he's seeing in the box with the Bucks
“I had ended up having a really good season at Bridgewater College and that brought me into having a lot more confidence in myself to play Clover Hill," Navedo said.
He noted that there was a lot of good competition within the Old Dominion Athletic Conference and although he wishes he could be an Eagle for another season, playing against that high-level competition prepared him for the pitchers with Clover Hill.
“We face a lot of good competition [in the RCBL],” Navedo said. “I've been taking the same approach that I had during the season at Bridgewater to now at Clover Hill. That has helped me to be successful.”
Navedo’s example started as an Eagle and transferred over to the Bucks. Navedo said its tradition for Bridgewater College players to play for Clover Hill, so he started with the team in 2020.
On the team now are 14 Eagles and one of them, Jacob Grabeel, said he came to Clover Hill because of Navedo.
“We've kind of just bonded with baseball,” Grabeel said. “It definitely was a huge transition. But he made it a whole lot easier for me just because we were close and the group of guys that we have a Clover Hill are amazing.”
His teammates watch Navedo too and adapt that mentality when they’re at the plate. Grabeel said even when Navedo has a big hit, he keeps to himself and is sometimes quiet.
But the way he thinks about the game and goes pitch-by-pitch is something the team takes notice of.
“The kid really loves baseball,” Grabeel said. “He was down [at the batting cages] a whole lot more than me. He's always on the field doing stuff, getting ground balls in the cages at midnight, 1 a.m. That was just our wavelength.”
Even with his on-field production, Grabeel said that Navedo is the true teammate and someone the entire team trusts. Even if he isn’t the most vocal player on the field, Navedo is a player everyone looks up to in both on and off the field.
And the one the Bucks want up to bat in close games.
“Everybody says that he's quiet,” Grabeel said. “He and I both had the same feeling that without baseball were just not, this is not us. You know, have a good time with and it's always a joy to be around him in general. In any situation, [on the] baseball field, outside of the baseball field. I mean, the five years that I've been with him, it's always been a joy.”
