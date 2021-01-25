BRIDGEWATER – Late second-half 3-pointers from Alec Topper propelled Bridgewater College men’s basketball to a 70-63 non-conference home win over Mary Baldwin at Nininger Hall on Monday evening.
With the game knotted at 58 and less than four minutes to play, Topper buried his first triple before knocking down another from beyond the arc with 2:41 to go to extend the Eagles’ advantage to six points. Topper finished with 11 points.
BC (2-1) was led by Elon transfer Andy Pack and Keuka College transfer David Oliveras. Pack and Oliveras each tallied 17 points. Pack has put up at least 14 points in each game he has been with the Eagles.
Mary Baldwin (0-2) was paced by Tyler Thomas’ 19 points in the loss.
In local sports on Monday:
Men’s Basketball
Virginia 81, Syracuse 58: In Charlottesville, No. 8 Virginia beat visiting Syracuse 81-58 at John Paul Jones Arena.
Sam Hauser and Jay Huff both had 21 points to lead the Cavaliers, who improved to 11-2 overall and 7-0 in Atlantic Coast Conference action. Syracuse fell to 9-5 overall and 3-4 in conference action.
JMU Lacrosse Tabbed 10th
The James Madison lacrosse team enters the 2021 campaign ranked 10th nationally in the Inside Lacrosse Media Division I Preseason Poll, Inside Lacrosse revealed Monday.
The Dukes went 5-1 last spring before the pandemic canceled the rest of their season. JMU is the lone Colonial Athletic Association program to earn a preseason ranking.
Atop the poll is North Carolina. The Dukes open up their new campaign against the Tar Heels of the ACC on Feb. 21 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Ex-Dukes Assistant Earns ACC Gig
Former James Madison football running backs coach De’Rail Sims is the new running backs coach at ACC member Louisville, the Cardinals announced Monday.
Sims spent three seasons in Harrisonburg before following former JMU coach Mike Houston to East Carolina, where he spent the last two years.
While at JMU, Sims produced All-CAA running backs Khalid Abdullah and Trai Sharp as well as rushers Marcus Marshall and Cardon Johnson. Abdullah was the Most Outstanding Player in the Dukes’ 2016 FCS national championship game win over Youngstown State. Abdullah, Marshall and Johnson all earned NFL opportunities after finishing their eligibility at JMU.
Louisville and JMU are scheduled to meet on Nov. 5, 2022 at Cardinal Stadium.
MASN To Launch Streaming App
On Monday, the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network announced its plans to launch an in-market streaming application. The app will provide viewers access to the entire network’s programming lineup, including live Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals games.
Users will be able to view games and other programming by authenticating with their TV provider log-in information.
The app is expected to be ready by Major League Baseball’s Opening Day, according to MASN’s press release.
