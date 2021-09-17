BUENA VISTA – Emily Tyler scored four times to lead Bridgewater College field hockey in a 10-0 road rout of Southern Virginia in non-conference action on Friday at SVU.
The Eagles (3-3) also got two scores apiece from Caroline Quigley and Emily Rice. The Knights (0-5) had zero shots on goal. BC has now won three of its last four contests.
