Coming off one of its most successful seasons in program history, the Bridgewater College men’s golf team had plenty of reason for optimism entering the 2020-21 campaign.
Despite playing only six matches before the coronavirus pandemic shut down their spring season, the Eagles won two of their six events while registering the program’s first multi-win season since 2012. They set a new team scoring record at 299.8 while doing so, too.
On Oct. 6, however, BC’s board of trustees released a report that shared their strategic resource allocation recommendations. While the findings focused primarily on cuts within the academic side, it also included discontinuing men’s golf as a varsity sport.
“The initial reaction I had was definitely confusion more than anything,” Eagles senior captain Jacob Laughlin said.
“I was confused and kind of betrayed, really,” he said. “We were on track to really propel our way into an NCAA tournament bid, competing for an ODAC title. We were getting to that level. I think the guys, and myself, were just frustrated. Immediately, we’re like, ‘Hey, this is one of the best teams in school history. Why are we the only varsity sport cut?’”
While many around the program originally thought the decision was made due to COVID-19 and the financial problems the virus could potentially be causing the athletic department, Eagles athletic director Curt Kendall clarified that isn’t exactly the case with this situation.
“This is not a COVID-related response,” Kendall said. “This is a process the college started a year ago, prior to COVID. This was a review process of all programs in the college and an effort to reallocate money to existing programs as we move forward and to establish a long-term fiscal stability for the college.”
The men’s golf team is the only varsity sport being cut by the school, with the dance team also being discontinued and the equestrian program being downsized.
Kendall said the decisions will be finalized by the end of the month or early November.
Many in the golf the program, though, are holding out hope to convince the board of trustees to make a change to the plan before the vote. If the recommendations go through as currently proposed, this spring will be the final season for men’s golf.
“This was a difficult process for the college in general,” Kendall said. “You were going to lose programs that have existed a long time, lose staff members or faculty members that have been part of the college for a long time. It was very difficult to make those kinds of decisions, for sure.”
Jason Spaar is a senior captain for the Eagles and said he was “devastated” when he heard the news. He said last year’s team was the best he’s seen since coming to Bridgewater and credited coach John Rogers for the program’s improvement.
“We have made great strides during each of the four years I have been here and the program was only going to get better,” Spaar said. “John has done a fantastic job recruiting and none of those kids deserve this. If [Bridgewater College president David] Bushman knew about this months ago, I cannot believe he wouldn’t tell them before they came to campus. I am wrecked for John and all of my teammates.”
Rogers, who declined comment, took over the program in 2017 after serving as an assistant under former coach Lee Williams. Williams coached the team from 1999-2017, then served as Rogers’ lead assistant before retiring this past season.
“I am disappointed that men’s golf was the only varsity sport designated for cancellation,” Williams said. “Men’s golf has been one of the most successful Bridgewater sports over the past 15 years. It has almost no on-campus costs and is probably one of the least expensive sports at Bridgewater. Its elimination cannot possibly save very much money in a fairly robust athletic department budget.”
Grady Ruckman led Fort Defiance to a state title in high school and went on to serve as a standout golfer at Bridgewater for four years ahead of playing on several mini-tours after graduation. He said the loss of the men’s golf program at the college is a hit for not only the school, but area golf in general.
“I am just very disappointed that future players who love the Valley but do not want to go to a big school will no longer be able to follow their dream of playing golf,” Ruckman said. “Playing golf at Bridgewater was not just about golf. It was a lesson in time management and how to adjust to everything changing around us.”
Ruckman is one of many alums who said golf was the only reason they came to BC.
Without the men’s golf program, people around the program want more transparency on just how much money it will save the college and why it’s the only sport being targeted to cut.
“I just don’t understand how cutting a nationally-ranked program — one that is breaking its own record books, one that just posted its best year ever, one that would currently enroll its largest roster ever of full-tuition-paying students — is going to make the institution stronger and more efficient,” said Bridgewater alum Chris Beahm. “It just doesn’t make sense. ... Golf has positioned itself to be amongst some of the best teams in the nation and then you want to take that away? Why?”
Mike Redwood and Ted Foshee were both members of the 2010 ODAC champion Bridgewater men’s golf team and said they both formed relationships from that experience that will last a lifetime.
“The four years that I spent on the golf team were some of the best years of my life,” Foshee said. “The relationships that I have built with players before, during and after my time at Bridgewater are among some of the strongest and most impactful. I hate to think that future BC students will not be afforded the same opportunity. I would urge the college to reconsider and allow alumni, who value the team, to step in and offer an alternative to discontinuing the team altogether.”
Redwood added: “My four years as a Bridgewater student-athlete were among the best years of my life. We had success on the course, including our 2010 ODAC Championship and trip to the National Championship, and built lifelong friendships. The best man at my wedding was a fellow Bridgewater golf team member. I know I wouldn’t have decided to enroll at Bridgewater if golf was not an intercollegiate offering. Hard to imagine the different trajectory of my experiences had Bridgewater considered this decision before I enrolled.”
John Phillips is a former Bridgewater golfer and is now an assistant coach at the University of Virginia. He said what is especially difficult to swallow is the lack of transparency from the administration with the alumni community about how the SRA process works and not sharing possibly changes sooner.
“I would have thought if the college was contemplating eliminating sport programs or entire academic programs they would somehow share that information directly with alums,” Phillips said. “I understand that many small colleges are struggling with enrollment due to COVID and I’m not sure where Bridgewater stands in those regards. If they hope to boost enrollment by eliminating a sport program, I think that is ill-advised.
“I grew up in Richmond and never heard of Bridgewater College until an older high school teammate of mine came here to play golf. I can safely say that I would not have attended the college had it not been for golf. Based on my personal experiences, awareness of the college is low outside of the Valley and I don’t see how the decisions like this will change that.”
Current players such as Laughlin, an East Rockingham product, are in agreement with the former ones.
He said if the program wasn’t cut due to COVID-19, it should have been eliminated years ago when it was one of the worst in the ODAC. Now, he said he doesn’t see how it make sense to get rid of one of the college’s best teams.
“It almost seems like they threw 10 or 11 teams in a hat, pulled one out and it happened to be men’s golf,” Laughlin said. “Well, that’s just bad luck for us. Get with it, I guess. We just didn’t really have much warning. We’ve got freshmen that are really, really good. They could play anywhere in the country and these kids put their work, their lives and their next four years into Bridgewater College and into a golf program that was succeeding. Now, these kids are going to have to leave Bridgewater.”
That’s arguably the most difficult aspect of the decision — the fact that several high-profile freshmen enrolled at the college this fall with hopes of playing for Rogers and the up-and-coming Eagles golf team and will now only have one year to do so.
“If we had a fall season, it would look even worse getting rid of us.,” Laughlin said “With some of the kids we brought in and the way we played this summer, we were really going to take off. I think everybody can agree with that that’s been around the program the past six to eight months. It’s really frustrating and really confusing.”
Entering the 2020-21 school year, the Eagles had plenty of reason for optimism for not only this season but the program’s future as a whole.
Now, they’re hoping for consideration about the impact the college’s latest decision could have on one of its most promising athletic programs.
“There’s no doubt that I wouldn’t be at Bridgewater without golf and John Rogers,” Laughlin said. “Growing up in the Valley and having [Rogers] as my mentor, I learned that he’s one of the hardest working men I’ve ever met. It really upsets you to see this. Transferring in, he’s why I came. I can tell you that everyone on the team love him and adore him. He’s one of the best human beings on the planet. To see this happen after what he built and really worked hard for, that’s the most upsetting part to me.”
