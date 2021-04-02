Neither Bridgewater nor Shenandoah particularly wanted to play each other for a third time this season. But with no real alternative in this odd spring 2021 football season, the Eagles and Hornets are just happy to get one more game in.
The teams will kickoff Saturday at 5 p.m. at Shentel Stadium in Winchester as part of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference postseason round. It will mark the final game in the 26-year career of Bridgewater’s Michael Clark, the winningest coach in ODAC history.
Clark is retiring and handing the program over to offensive coordinator Scott Lemn, who will be the Eagles’ head coach this fall. Though it’s the final game of a legendary career, Clark spent more time noting that his players had been through a lot with the season moved from fall to spring.
“We brought those kids back in January to prepare for this,” Clark said. “With so many of the conversations I had with so many fall coaches who had been through this, one of the guys at U.Va. told me that it was Coach (Bronco) Mendenhall’s philosophy that if he could get a team to the field they would play. We’re not going to analyze who it is or whether we are 100 percent. I told the kids that is going to be our philosophy.”
Injuries have ravaged the Bridgewater offense in recent weeks, particularly across the line. The Eagles also played most of the second half last week without a place kicker after injury knocked out senior Nathan Chaput.
But Bridgewater is hoping they’ve had some time to heal and adjust and can head toward the fall season on a high note. Two ODAC teams, Guilford and Southern Virginia opted not to play the postseason game while Washington & Lee failed to play a game this spring due to COVID-19 concerns.
“We’re saying we’ve got another week of practice and there’s going to be a playing opportunity,” Clark said. “That’s in the best long term interest of the program. The fact that it involves playing a school for the third time, yeah, I’d rather not have that part. But to really think long term, to say we might shut it down, that isn’t a choice I wanted to make or our kids wanted to make.”
Bridgewater finished the regular season 2-2 and 1-2 in ODAC play. Shenandoah went 1-3 and 1-2 in the ODAC with the teams splitting two regular season matchups at BC’s Jopson Athletic Complex. But Bridgewater’s season-opening victory was not considered part of the conference schedule, so the Hornet’s one-point victory last week gave Shenandoah the right to host the postseason contest.
The spring postseason format matched up the No. 1 and 2 seeds and so forth. Shenandoah and Bridgewater finished tied for fifth, but discussions with the league about shuffling the seeding to avoid a third matchup didn’t pan out.
“Shenandoah and we talked about if we could branch out and just play somebody different,” Clark said. “But the bottom line is we are going to play Shenandoah again. They are the host and we will be there at 5 o’clock on Saturday.”
