BRIDGEWATER – Freshman midfielder Destiny Zapata scored twice in the first 14 minutes to propel Bridgewater College women’s soccer to a 5-2 home win over Southern Virginia in non-conference action on Thursday afternoon at Jopson Athletic Complex.
Zapata netted her first goal from the left side and then her second off an assist from senior defender Cyan Coates. That gave BC a 2-0 lead and the Eagles (2-0) never looked back.
Bridgewater also got goals from junior defender Angel Finch, freshman defender Maddie Serttas and freshman forward Skyler Daum.
Southern Virginia fell to 0-2.
In other local action Thursday:
Women’s Basketball
Virginia Wesleyan 68, Eastern Mennonite 51: Tiffany Carey tallied a game-best 17 points, but it wasn’t enough as Eastern Mennonite fell 68-51 to Virginia Wesleyan in Old Dominion Athletic Conference play at Yoder Arena.
EMU (0-3) was playing its first game since Jan. 26 while returning from a coronavirus pause and protocols. Virginia Wesleyan improved to 3-6. The Marlins got 16 points from both S’Zahria Jones and Adaje Williams in the victory.
Royals To Welcome Some Fans
Beginning in March, Eastern Mennonite University will begin welcoming fans back for outdoor sporting events, the school announced on Thursday.
Attendance will be limited to EMU students, faculty and staff, and those spectators will be expected to swipe their ID at a designated location, wear masks and maintain social distancing.
Up until Wednesday’s announcement, no fans were allowed to attend EMU sporting events. The school, per Old Dominion Athletic Conference policies, still has a no-spectator guideline for indoor athletic events in place.
