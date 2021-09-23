Three first-half scores propelled Bridgewater College to a 4-1 victory over rival Eastern Mennonite on Thursday in Harrisonburg.
The Eagles (6-1) got goals from sophomore Skyler Daum, senior Hanna Randolph and senior Lauren Pion to build their lead during the opening 45 minutes.
EMU (2-3) narrowed the deficit to 3-1 on senior Laura Troyer’s goal in the 57th minute, but BC had an almost-immediate answer to put game well out of reach again. Sophomore Ashley Sabatino, who assisted on Daum’s score to give the Eagles an early edge, netted a goal of her own less than four minutes after Troyer scored.
Daum and Sabatino are tied for BC’s team lead in goals with four each this fall.
Thursday’s contest was a non-conference match even though both schools reside in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. The Eagles, who have won four straight games, are slated to finish non-league action on Saturday at home against Mary Washington.
In other local sports on Thursday:
Men’s Soccer
Mary Baldwin 1, Eastern Mennonite 0: Alexis Barba’s 23rd-minute goal was the difference maker for Mary Baldwin in its 1-0 non-conference road win at Eastern Mennonite.
Royals (0-7) goalkeeper Ahmed Zaatar made five saves in the loss. The Fighting Squirrels improved to 3-4-1 with the victory.
College Field Hockey
Sweet Briar 2, Bridgewater 1: In Amherst, Sweet Briar College’s Jolin Daughety scored in overtime to give the Vixens a 2-1 non-conference win over visiting Bridgewater College.
BC’s (3-4) Emily Tyler had the game-tying goal in the second period, but the two sides remained deadlocked through the third and fourth stanzas before the extra period. Sweet Briar is now 5-1.
Prep Volleyball
Spotswood 3, Turner Ashby 1: Dani Kunkle slapped down 15 kills and scooped up 18 digs as Spotswood opened up Valley District play with an impressive 19-25, 25-10, 25-15, 25-18 win over rival Turner Ashby in Penn Laird.
Raygan Wade dished out 36 assists for the Trailblazers (7-4, 1-0 Valley) while Sydney Litwiller added 11 kills.
Rockbridge County 3, Broadway 0: McKenzie Burch dished out 30 assists and added 11 digs and five aces as Rockbridge County swept Broadway 25-17, 25-16, 25-12 in Valley District action at BHS.
Maddie Dahl added 11 kills and eight digs for the Wildcats (11-4, 1-0 Valley) while Nala Shearer had 26 digs and Alenna Williamson had 12 kills.
For the Gobblers (6-6, 0-1 Valley), Lindsey Wimer had 13 digs while Bella Galati added six assists.
East Rockingham 3, Mountain View 0: Sarah Smith scooped up 19 digs as East Rockingham picked up a 25-16, 25-11, 25-14 road sweep of Bull Run District opponent Mountain View.
Madelyn Williams had 20 assists for the Eagles (9-5, 7-1 Bull Run) while Madison Arbaugh finished with 10. Alliyah McNair added nine kills and three aces while Kate Simpkins and Margo Fox combined for 15 kills.
Fort Defiance 3 Stuarts Draft 0: Lani Goggin had 14 kills and five digs as Fort Defiance remained unbeaten in Shenandoah District play with a 25-15, 25-8, 25-8 sweep at SDHS.
Baylee Blalock had 22 assists, eight digs and six aces for Indians (11-1, 4-0) while Lindsay Atkins racked up 19 digs and Ella Shreckhise finished with five kills and three aces in the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.