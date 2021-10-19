ASHLAND – Sophomore Destiny Zapata’s second-half goal lifted Bridgewater College to a 1-0 road win in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action at Randolph-Macon on Tuesday.
Zapata’s score was unassisted and helped the Eagles (12-1-2, 5-0-2 ODAC) stay unbeaten in league play. Bridgewater has won three in a row and hasn’t lost since Sept. 10.
BC goalkeeper Sydney Davis, a redshirt senior, made three saves to preserve the shutout.
Randolph-Macon fell to 6-8-0 overall and 3-4-0 in the ODAC.
In other local sports on Tuesday:
Women’s Volleyball
Averett 3, Eastern Mennonite 0: At Yoder Arena in Harrisonburg, Morgan Barnes’ 12 kills led visiting Averett to a 25-17, 25-9, 25-18 sweep of Eastern Mennonite in a non-conference match.
For EMU, which dropped to 9-8 overall, sophomore Lizzy Kirkton tallied seven kills and three digs.
Averett improved to 18-5.
Girls Volleyball
Spotswood 3, Harrisonburg 0: Sydney Litwiller slapped down 10 kills and had a strong serving match with eight aces as Spotswood cruised to a 25-17, 25-19, 26-24 sweep of Valley District foe Harrisonburg at HHS.
The Trailblazers (15-5, 6-1 Valley), who have now won 12 of their last 13 and will face first-place Rockbridge County in their regular-season finale on Thursday, also picked up 13 kills from senior Gabby Atwell. Also chipping in for Spotswood was Stella Hale with 12 digs and Raygan Wade, who dished out 36 assists.
For the Blue Streaks (4-12, 1-5 Valley), Ellie Muncy led the way with 12 kills while Maya Waid dished out 17 assists and scooped up six digs. Teagan Miller had a solid effort with 10 digs in the loss.
Turner Ashby 3, Broadway 0: Behind 10 kills from senior middle hitter Anna Simmons, Turner Ashby got back on track with a convincing 25-12, 25-15, 25-21 road sweep of rival Broadway in Valley District action at BHS.
Carson Griffin, another senior middle hitter, added nine kills and three aces for the Knights (10-11, 3-4 Valley) while Delanie Propst was steady on the defensive end with a team-high 15 digs along with four aces.
Lindsey Wimer continued to shine for the Gobblers (8-13, 0-7 Valley) with 15 digs while Alyssa Mongold had four kills and Taylor Suters and Joy Bergan had two kills and three aces apiece.
East Rockingham 3, Mountain View 0: In Elkton, East Rockingham clinched the Bull Run District regular-season title with a 25-16, 25-19, 25-12 sweep of Mountain View in dominating fashion.
Bre Dofflemyer led the balanced Eagles (15-7, 13-3 Bull Run) with 11 kills, an ace and a block while freshman Alliyah McNair had six kills to go along with seven aces. Sarah Smith scooped up 10 digs in the victory.
Fort Defiance 3, Stuarts Draft 0: At Don Landes Gymnasium, Baylee Blalock finished with 25 assists, six digs and three aces in Fort Defiance’s 25-5, 25-15, 25-16 sweep of Stuarts Draft in Shenandoah District action.
Lani Goggin slapped down 10 kills and had six digs for the Indians (18-2, 10-0 Shenandoah), who have now won 13 of their last 14, while Ellie Cook was also impressive with eight kills and four digs.
For the Cougars (6-10, 2-7 Shenandoah), who have dropped seven of their last nine, McKenzie Tillman had seven digs and five assists while Zoe Payne added 11 digs and Amelia Bartley finished with eight digs.
Buffalo Gap 3, Waynesboro 0: In Swoope, Leah Sherrill had 11 kills and seven aces as host Buffalo Gap cruised to a 25-12, 25-20, 25-6 sweep of winless Waynesboro in Shenandoah District action.
Emma Kate Maxwell had 23 assists and eight digs for the Bison (10-8, 4-6 Shenandoah) while Teagan Via added seven kills, 14 digs and five blocks. Taylor Via finished with seven kills, 10 digs and four blocks.
Taylor Woods added 12 digs and four kills for Gap in the win while Ellee Knight had seven digs and four aces.
