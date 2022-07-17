It wasn’t the ending desired, but didn’t diminish the accomplishment.
The Bridgewater Community Little League’s Major (13U) Softball team came up short against Chesterfield in the state championship by a score of 9-0 on Sunday in front of a large crowd at Oakdale Park.
“The adoration for this team, these girls, this dream within our Bridgewater community has been palpable,” BCLL wrote on its Facebook page. “The ending doesn’t change the fact that this team is exceptional.”
Violent Pence, Lexi Lind and Maddie Wolfe had the only hits.
1 of 14
Softball: Bridgewater vs. Chesterfield
Bridgewater’s Courtney Hensley scoops up a grounder to shortstop.
Bridgewater's Courtney Hensley is tagged out by Abingdon's Dera Loudy as she slides into third base.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Softball: Bridgewater vs. Abingdon
Abingdon's Dera Loudy accidentally knocks the ball out of the glove of pitcher Scout Summit on an infield pop fly.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Softball: Bridgewater vs. Abingdon
Bridgewater's Lexi Lind rounds second base on an Abingdon error.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Softball: Bridgewater vs. Abingdon
Bridgewater's Maddie Wolfe heads for third base.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Softball: Bridgewater vs. Abingdon
Bridgewater's Lexi Lind turns to throw to first base.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Softball: Bridgewater vs. Abingdon
Bridgewater's Courtney Hensley scoops up the ball as she sets up to tag Abingdon's Autumn Parks at second base.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Softball: Bridgewater vs. Abingdon
Bridgewater's Azlyn Bowman winds up a pitch to Abingdon.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Softball: Bridgewater vs. Abingdon
Bridgewater's Belle Thyson makes the stop on Abingdon's Kendyll Cole at first base.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Softball: Bridgewater vs. Abingdon
Bridgewater's Harper Bowman runs through first base on an error from Abingdon's Ally Muncy.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Softball: Bridgewater vs. Abingdon
Bridgewater's Cathryn Caffrey arrives safely at first base on an error by Abingdon's Kendyll Cole.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Softball: Bridgewater vs. Abingdon
Abingdon's Scout Summit winds up a pitch to Bridgewater.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Finally, in the semifinals early Sunday, Bridgewater defeated Richlands 5-0 as Bowman and Belle Thyson combined to toss a no-hitter giving up a single walk and racking up 12 strikeouts.
Pence led Bridgewater with two hits and an RBI in that victory while Courtney Hensley also chipped in with a solo home run in the win.
Up until the state championship game, Bridgewater outscored its opponents 85-1 across its last eight games.
“Some of these girls out there played their last Little League game tonight,” BCLL wrote on its Facebook. “The Bridgewater blue jersey will be on a hanger at the back of their closet and a memory that we hope is fond. We know they will be that memory for us.”
In other local Little League action:
BCLL Major Baseball Off To Strong Start
The BCLL Major Baseball team is off to a hot start in state play.
Playing in Poquoson, the squad opened up the tournament with a 1-0 win over Abingdon as Colt Jennings tossed a complete-game shutout, giving up just two hits and a walk while racking up 11 strikeouts.
At the plate for BCLL, Jennings also had a hit while the only run of the game came when Brennan Batman scored off an Abingdon error.
On Saturday, Bridgewater earned a 7-0 shutout behind a three-player effort on the mound in Batman, Carter Lehman and Jack Langhans.
The trio combined to give up five hits and two walks with six strikeouts while Jennings had three hits and a pair of runs scored.
At the time of publication, Bridgewater was tied with Dan River 2-2 in the third game of pool play after a two-run fifth inning to tie things up. The winner would advance to the semifinals on Monday.
Bridgewater Minor Softball Advancing To Semis
The BCLL Minor Softball team is headed to the state semifinals.
Bridgewater went 3-0 in pool play to advance to Monday’s semifinal round. If it wins then, it will advance to the state championship.
In a 23-8 tournament-opening win over Botetourt on Friday, Mackenzie Wilharm went 5-for-6 with three RBIs to lead the way.
Eliana Coffey added three hits and four RBIs for Broadway while Katie Higgs had three hits and two RBIs and Beth Mantz had a monster day, finishing a perfect 6-for-6 with a home run and three RBIs.
During a 7-3 win over Bedford in the second game, Mantz again showed off with three hits and an RBI while Peyton Simmons had a hit and four RBIs and also struck out 11 in a complete game pitching.
Finally, while closing out pool play with a 12-6 win over Culpeper on Sunday, Henley Higgs Higgs finished 4-for-4 with three runs scored.
Broadway 9-10-11 Baseball’s Season Ends
Broadway Community Little League 9-10-11 Baseball’s season came to an end this weekend despite a solid effort in the state tournament.
Broadway 14-2 in its opening game, but went on to win the next two.
Cooper Billhimer had a home run in the second win for Broadway.
In the final game, an 8-7 win over York, Kadence Inukiha put a strong cap on the weekend with a big-time grand slam for Broadway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.