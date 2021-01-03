It was rough, rugged and, at times, almost ridiculous. But in the end it was also a backbreaking collapse by James Madison.
The Dukes led the majority of the evening and held a five-point edge late, but lost to Morgan State, 80-73, Sunday at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg in non-conference play.
The MEAC Bears (4-2), who picked up their second victory over a Colonial Athletic Association team to go along with a loss to NAIA West Virginia Tech, closed the game on a 14-2 run after a 3-pointer by Jalen Hodge put JMU (3-4) ahead 71-66 with less three minutes to go.
But Morgan State answered with a couple of quick buckets before a 3-pointer by Moel Camara, his first made 3-pointer of the season, put the Bears ahead for good.
“I thought the game just came down to toughness,” first-year JMU coach Mark Byington said. “We’ve got to make sure we bring the intangibles to the court. Whether it be taking care of the ball, blocking out, taking charges, things like that. I really don’t think it came down to a game of skill. I know we missed some free throws, but that probably came down to being mentally tough.”
Matt Lewis finished with 21 points to lead JMU, but went just 1-for-7 from 3-point range. Freshman Justin Amadi added 12 points and 10 rebounds. De’Torrion Ware led Morgan State with 18 points.
There were stretches extending to both ends of the floor, particularly in the second half, when it appeared the officials only felt the need to make a call if a foul was being committed by more than one player at a time. And as the teams beat up on each other Morgan State refused to let JMU pull away.
After the Dukes had stretched the lead to nine early in the second half, the Bears came back and briefly took a one-point lead with 10:24 to go thanks to a four-point possession. But JMU answered with a 3-pointer by Terell Strickland and the teams continued to slug it out — in almost all senses of the words — from there.
After Camara’s 3-pointer, the Bears extended the lead to four points on a lob pass to Troy Baxter, a former four-star recruit who finished with 15 points. But JMU got a quick bucket from Lewis with 46 seconds remaining then a steal by Hodge, who was fouled with an opportunity to tie the game at the free throw line.
But Hodge missed the front-end of a one-and-one and Morgan State made its charity stripe shots to hold on.
“They just out-punked us,” Lewis said. “That’s what it was. They made their runs. We made our runs, and they started getting physical. They started beating us on the glass and they out-punked us and we know we got to be better. We’ve got to play through that and be tough enough to pull those games out.”
Coming in, the Bears hardly relied on the 3-pointer, averaging eight makes on 19 attempts through their first five games. But Morgan State was hot to open the game, draining 4-of-5 from behind the arc in the game’s first five minutes on the way to a quick 10-point lead. The Bears finished 11 for 36 from 3-point range.
The Dukes got off to a cold start, but worked to take advantage of Morgan State’s aggressive style and get to the free throw line. Michael Christmas, who finished with eight points and six rebounds, came off the bench and finally hit JMU’s first 3-pointer of the game. He then followed it up with a driving bucket plus the foul to get his team right back in it.
After struggles at the foul line effectively cost JMU the game its last time out at VCU, the Dukes went an acceptable 9-for-13 at the stripe to help make up for an icy 1-for-11 from behind the 3-point arc and led by three at the break.
But later it was again free throws, including Hodge’s late miss, that cost JMU dearly. The Dukes finished the game shooting just 58 percent. JMU won’t have long to dwell on it. The Dukes return to action Tuesday at 4 p.m. at home against Florida Atlantic — just added to the ever-evolving schedule that is, now, 2021.
They will also play the rest of the way without graduate transfer guard Rashawn Fredericks, who Byington said had left the team after dealing with injuries and academic issues since arriving in Harrisonburg.
“I keep telling our guys it’s a physical game,” Byington said. “Right now we have too many guys who are shying away from contact, shying away from confrontation. We need more guys to get in the mix.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.