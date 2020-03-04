Certain players have the so-called “green light,” or free reign to shoot 3-pointers - within reason. James Madison senior guard Jackie Benitez is driving a fire truck with the sirens on. Traffic lights simply do not apply to her.
“She’s such a confident shooter, she feels like she could make them all,” Dukes coach Sean O’Regan said. “I just want her to set her feet and make them good. That’s all. The trick with shot selection is you just want the rest of your team to know you are shooting.”
As JMU (23-4, 14-2 CAA) prepares for a Thursday night contest at Elon, the end of the regular season and several of the Dukes’ major goals for 2020 are in sight. That includes a Colonial Athletic Association title and the program’s first trip to the NCAA Tournament in four years.
Benitez, JMU’s second-leading scorer at 13.1 points per game, and her 3-point shooting could be the key to O’Regan’s team reaching those lofty heights. Benitez’s all-around game might be underrated. She was the MAAC Defensive Player of the Year before transferring from Siena after her sophomore season and her ability to drive to the basket has steadily increased since arriving at JMU.
Still, Benitez is, and always will be known for launching 3’s at a high rate. She’s attempted 224 shots from behind the arc, including making six of 20 Sunday against Delaware. It’s by far the most in the CAA and the 12th most in the nation. Her average of nearly nine attempts per game is fourth-highest in the country.
She’s the epitome of the adage if you’re hot shoot. If you’re cold, shoot until you are hot again.
“I don’t want to let my first couple of shots dictate the following shots I have to take,” Benitez said.
The question, as she makes long-range shots at a 32.6-percent rate, does she shoot too many 3’s?
“To me, with her, if they are there and that is what the other team is giving up, you gotta let it fly,” O’Regan said. “I’ve got a lot of confidence in her and I think she could go 11 for 20 real quick.”
The Dukes have 3-point shooters who have been more accurate. Madison Green, Kamiah Smalls and Kiki Jefferson are all hitting better than 38 percent from deep on at least 60 attempts.
But Benitez’ range extends well beyond the NBA 3-point arc. When opposing defenses know they must pick her up essentially anywhere past half court, it opens up the floor for the rest of JMU’s offense.
Then there’s the fact that missing a shot isn’t necessarily a bad thing for the Dukes. JMU is second in the CAA in offensive rebounding, pulling down 14.7 such boards per game. The Dukes lead the conference in offensive rebounding percentage, grabbing nearly 40 percent of their own misses.
In other words, there’s about a 70 percent chance when Benitez launches from deep it results in either a back-breaking score for JMU, or the Dukes simply keep possession and try again.
“That’s definitely the underlying factor,” O’Regan said. “You can’t rebound a turnover. If you could take all of our turnovers and turn them into missed shots, I would take that right now. As a personal philosophy, I’d rather shoot it so you can go get it. I don’t want any more turnovers. I’d rather see Jackie put it up before she has a chance to turn it over.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.