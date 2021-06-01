They’re trying to solve the issue that plagued them last summer.
“We were a little better last year than what our record showed,” third-year Montezuma skipper Chris Rush said.
The Braves finished 8-13 in 2020 before falling in the quarterfinals of the Rockingham County Baseball League postseason. Of their 13 regular-season losses, four came when they were tied or ahead of their opponent after six innings.
With another 21-game slate lurking, in which four blown opportunities could be the difference between finishing three games above .500 or five games below like Montezuma was last year, Rush said when the club was putting together its roster, he changed the way he wanted to structure his team.
“I think one of the things we probably lacked last year was arms, particularly, out of the bullpen,” Rush said. “So that was our main focus for recruiting. … We added a fair amount of pitcher-only [players] instead of adding two-way guys, so pretty pleased with where we’re at with starters now and very pleased at this point with where we’re at with bullpen guys. We’re hoping this year, it’ll make a little bit of a difference.”
A new face Rush can call on when he looks to turn the game over to the bullpen is Bridgewater College’s Hunter Clever, who was 2-2 with one save for the Eagles this spring. He was named to the D3Baseball.com National Team of the Week in early May on the heels of picking up a win in Game 1 and a save in Game 2 of BC’s opening-round Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament sweep of Roanoke.
Rush said Eastern Mennonite University’s Braydon Collier and Derek Ryan, two returning pitchers to the Braves, should contribute as key pieces in the bullpen and may mix in as starters occasionally, too. And BC’s Keegan Oliver, according to Rush, might be the RCBL’s hardest thrower this summer and will be a back-end-of-the-bullpen option for the Braves.
“And he’s going to be a one-two inning guy,” Rush said. “And that was something last year where we could have some guys come out of the ‘pen and they could go [multiple] innings, but sometimes it was control issues or not having that pitch to keep guys off balance or on their toes, and I think Keegan can do that for us this year.”
Some potential starting pitchers for the Braves include Lance Tate and current Turner Ashby standout Grant Thomas once he’s done with the high school baseball campaign.
Rush said Page County’s Lance Williams and T.R. Williams are on the roster and could pitch for the Braves depending on how T.R.’s recovery from Guillain-Barre syndrome progresses and if Lance can fit Montezuma into his busy schedule as a potential pro prospect attending showcases around the country.
Position players back for another year with Montezuma are former EMU outfielder Kyle Armstrong, TA catcher Wyatt Campbell and Mary Baldwin standout infielder Michael Robertson, who led the Fighting Squirrels’ with 26 hits, two home runs and nine stolen bases.
Another to watch is newcomer JT Stevenson, an outfielder from Allegany College of Maryland. He hit .324 this spring.
Montezuma opens its season on Saturday at Ruritan Field against Bridgewater with first pitch set for 7:30 p.m.
“And that’s always a good opening first game for us with two teams right there next to each other,” Rush said. “It usually draws a pretty good crowd, so looking to improve on where we were at last year.”
Editor’s Note: This is part of a series previewing all eight RCBL teams ahead of the league’s opening weekend, which begins this Saturday.
