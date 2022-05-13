Mike Bocock, a Turner Ashby alum, has been a regular on the Shenandoah Valley baseball scene for several decades.
Now, a biography on the current Woodstock River Bandits coach has been released by freelance journalist Bill Meade.
According to a press release, Meade wrote a biography on Bocock titled "Close to the Dirt: Mike Bocock's Journey through the Dugouts and Diamonds of the Shenandoah Valley."
The book takes a look at Bocock's long, successful run as manager in the VBL and reveals various exploits from his time through little league, high school, college and his adult life. The release states the book is "full of homorous stories, detailing Bocock's coaching strategies, interesting characters and impactful personal losses."
The proceeds from the book will go to the Woodstock-Edinburg Community Baseball organization to benefit local little leagues and other charities. To purchase the book and take advantage of a special pre-season discount, please call or text 540-244-5883 or 540-421-3517 or email soccoach@hotmail.com or svbsa643@gmail.com .
