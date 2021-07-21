BROADWAY – A three-run sixth inning propelled visiting Elkton past Broadway, 4-3, on Wednesday in Rockingham County Baseball League action at Broadway High School.
The last-place Blue Sox (4-15) used RBI hits from Tillman Butler and Cam Shields in the frame to rally past the Bruins (8-11), who scored one run in each of the first three innings.
Designated hitter J.J. Loker was 2-for-4 with a run and a run driven in for Elkton, which also got a complete game from pitcher Elliott Erkel. He limited Broadway to four hits over the nine innings while striking out four to pick up his first victory of the campaign.
In other local sports:
JMU’s Murphy Tosses Gem
For Front Royal in the Valley Baseball League on Wednesday, James Madison right-handed pitcher Ryan Murphy led the Cardinals in a 5-1 win over New Market at Bing Crosby Stadium.
Murphy yielded only two hits over seven innings to earn the victory.
Cotten’s Superb Effort
Tyler Cotten had eight RBIs in his first 41 at-bats this summer for Winchester in the VBL going into Tuesday’s game.
A few hours later, the catcher had surpassed his total for the season. Cotton had two homers, a double and drove in nine runs as Winchester beat Strasburg 13-7.
The resident of Yorktown improved his average to .261 with three homers and 17 RBIs for the Royals.
Two More Hits For Lee
Also in the VBL, Jaylon Lee of Eastern Mennonite had two hits on Tuesday for Woodstock in a 7-3 win at Front Royal. It was the third straight game he had two hits and Lee improved his average to .275.
“I hope he gets a chance to play in the minors,” skipper Mike Bocock told the News-Record earlier this month of Lee.
Dukes’ Cross Country Slate Release
On Wednesday, James Madison announced its cross country schedule for this fall.
The Dukes will host the annual JMU Invitational on Sept. 17 at New Market Battlefield. That’ll be the third of three straight meets within the state to start the season. Their first meet is Sept. 4 at the Richmond Opener in Mechanicsville and the week after, they’ll run in Leesburg at the George Mason Invitational on Sept. 10.
JMU will also run at the Paul Short Invitational (Oct. 1 in Bethlehem, Pa.) and Penn State Open (Oct. 15 in State College, Pa.) before the Colonial Athletic Association championship on Oct. 30 in Franklin Park, Mass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.