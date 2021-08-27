CHARLOTTESVILLE — Harrisonburg’s offense woke up a little too late, and despite a strong second half on defense the Blue Streaks dropped their season opener, 21-7, to Albemarle on the road in non-district action.
The Patriots scored three touchdowns in the opening half, all from sophomore quarterback Amaje Parker to a trio of different receivers. The Patriots’ defense suffocated the Blue Streaks in the first half, allowing just a pair of first downs before the break.
Harrisonburg’s defense got on the right track after halftime, though, and held the Pats scoreless.
The Blue Streaks also started getting the ball moving on offense, but Albermarle defensive back Jacob Terry’s interception squashed a drive at the end of the third quarter.
“I saw it and I just wanted to play it like I do in practice,” Terry said. “It wasn’t just me. My teammates did a lot of good things and then I got the pick.”
Harrisonburg kept battling and late in the fourth drove and scored with just under four minutes left when quarterback Keenan Glago connected with sophomore Damien Durrette from two yards out.
The Blue Streaks got a stop on the ensuing possession, but received the ball deep in their own territory with just under a minute to play after the punt and time ran out.
Parker’s three first-half touchdowns went to Noah Grevious for a 76-yard score down the right sideline, Jake King on a tough throw from 16 yards out and to Tay’veon Wilson on a strike to a seam pattern down the middle.
The Blue Streaks struggled to defend the pass because they were busy trying to slow Eb McCarthy, the Patriots’ running back who rushed for 98 yards in the first half.
Harrisonburg hosts its home opener next Friday against John Handley at 7 p.m.
