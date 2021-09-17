Coming off a 14-12 win against Millbrook, Harrisonburg High School looked to keep the momentum going against Orange County on Friday night as it celebrated homecoming. The Blue Streaks were trailing heading into the fourth quarter, but a late touchdown earned Harrisonburg its second straight win, defeating the Hornets, 25-20 in non-district action at HHS.
“It was a good team win,” Harrisonburg coach Kyle Gillenwater said. “[Orange County] were undefeated, they’re a good football team and it was a big win for us.”
A slow and steady drive took Orange County all the way down the field to start the game. Senior quarterback Paul Poirier doubled as a running and passing threat, guiding the Hornets to the end zone on a pass to freshman wide receiver Sheldon Robinson.
The Blue Streaks dug themselves a hole with offsides penalties that followed and set up the Hornets for a successful two-point conversion. Taking up half the time in the first quarter, Orange County had an 8-0 lead.
While the first quarter was slow, the second was electric. A combined four touchdowns in the second quarter was highlighted by Harrisonburg’s running game and the Hornet’s ability to complete passes.
Blue Streaks running back Tyrell Foster scored the first of three Harrisonburg touchdowns at the beginning of the quarter on a one-yard run. The other by sophomore running back Aaron McAfee Jr., who had a dominant game with multiple 10-plus-yard plays along with his four-yard rushing touchdown.
In the middle of the running touchdown chaos, Robinson picked up another score through the air for Orange County for his second of the night. Harrisonburg responded, though, picking up a nine-yard run for Foster’s second touchdown of the night.
At the half, Harrisonburg was on top of Orange County, 19-14.
“If you can run the ball, which we did really well in the first half, it opens the passing game up,” Gillenwater said. “We knew we needed to run the ball to win.”
Despite the action, special teams weren’t doing either squad favors. The Blue Streaks had two missed two-point conversions, and the Hornets had a blocked extra point.
Both Poirier and senior quarterback Keenan Glago picked up where they left off to start the second half — throwing deep balls and being quick on their feet.
The Blue Streaks’ opening drive stalled and Orange took over the ball ready to score. The Hornets once again used the speed of Poirier and his ability to look down the field to their advantage and made it down to the red zone quickly. It took all four downs, but Orange converted on fourth down to score, a seven-yard run by Brody Foran.
Action subsided by the time the fourth quarter rolled around, and Harrisonburg trailed Orange County 20-19.
The fourth quarter was all Harrisonburg. The Blue Streaks’ defense halted any Hornets attempt at scoring, and Glago led a scoring drive in the middle of the fourth. Both Foster and McAfee Jr. picked up big yards on the ground, fourth downs were converted and it was capped off with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Glago to junior wide receiver Kris Walker.
“I’m really proud of these guys,” Gillenwater said. “We fought back from being down. Everyone did their part.”
Harrisonburg held off two attempts by Orange County to score again and went on to win the game in front of the home crowd when the defense came up with big plays to end the night.
“We fell behind twice, we came back twice,” Gillenwater said. “Everybody on the team was involved in that.”
Harrisonburg improves to 2-2 for its second straight win and goes on the road against Flemming on Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. Orange County drops its first game of the season to fall to 3-1 and hosts Albemarle on the same day and time.
