All season long, Harrisonburg coach Tracy Harding has looked to her seniors to step up and lead the team. The possibility of it being their final game at Claude Warren Fieldhouse was extra motivation on Wednesday night.
The five Blue Streak seniors combined to score 54 points and Harrisonburg held off Riverbend for a big 68-64 win in the Region 5D quarterfinals in girls basketball.
"We came out, played hard, didn't give up and I'm really proud of them," said Harding. "They got it done."
Harrisonburg grabbed the lead early on thanks to solid free throw shooting and the Bears' struggles from the field. The Streaks took an 11-8 lead after one period after scoring the game's first seven points. Mariah Cain had four points in the opening period for Harrisonburg.
The Streaks opened the second quarter on a 13-2 run, thanks to several layups, and led 31-17 at the break. Riverbend missed several shots in the paint and went over four minutes without scoring. After missing their first free throw of the game, Harrsonburg hit 12 straight before halftime and that was key to building a 14- point lead.
The Bears got untracked in the third quarter as a pair of sophomores started to find their range. MaNiyah Alston scored seven points and Hannah Alexander added five to cut the Harrisonburg lead to 48-39 after three periods. Jay Garcia had seven in the frame for the Blue Streaks.
Riverbend continued to scrap in the final period behind junior Nia Henley, who had eight points including a pair of 3s. Garcia scored seven and Ellie Muncy had five as the Streaks were able to hold off the Bears for the win.
Garcia led the way for Harrisonburg with a game-high 20 points and six rebounds, Cain added 10 points and seven boards, Maya Waid had 10, Muncy finished with eight and Maribel Tirado had six points and six boards.
"This is particularly satisfying for our seniors and our team because we didn't get to play last year due to COVID," said Harding, in her second year as the Streaks' coach but first season of playing games. "This is the first regional game Harrisonburg has won."
Henley paced the Bears with 18 points and Aryuana Brent had 13. "We couldn't get any of our shots to fall," said third-year Riverbend coach Nate Grosskopf, whose team finished 16-6 and had no seniors. "We didn't bring it and it took us until halftime to wake up.
"Our girls brought the intensity in the second half but it wasn't good enough. Harrisonburg is a good team. They have some good players over there. The credit goes to them as they got us out of our comfort zone"
The Streaks improved to 14-10 overall and will hit the road Friday to take on an undefeated Woodgrove team in the regional semifinals in Purcellville. A win will earn Harrisonburg a state tournament berth. Harding says self-confidence will be a key for her team to survive and advance in the playoffs.
"Staying together and believing in each other. I knew from the beginning they could do this and they just need to keep doing it," Harding said.
Riverbend 8 9 22 25 -64
Harrisonburg 11 20 17 20 -68
Riverbend (64) - Mullinax 0 0-1 0; Brent 6 1-4 13; Alexander 4 4-6 10; Lanning 1 2-2 4; Carter 0 0-2 0; Alston 5 0-0 11; Long 2 0-1 4; Henley 6 4-5 18; Tanner 1 0-0 2; Williams 1 0-0 2. Totals - 26 9 -21 - 64
Harrisonburg (68) - Tirado 2 1-1 6; Waid 2 2-2 6; Muncy 1 6-9 8; Trejo 3 0-0 6; Cain 3 4-4 10; Garcia 6 7-10 20; Lemon 4 0-0 8. Totals - 23 20 - 26 - 68
Three point goals - Riverbend - Henley 2, Alston. Harrisonburg - Garcia and Tirado
