BROADWAY – Maya Waid dished out 14 assists to go along with 12 digs and five kills as Harrisonburg cruised to a 26-24, 25-14, 25-22 volleyball sweep of Valley District opponent Broadway on Thursday at BHS.
Teagan Miller added 10 digs for the Blue Streaks (4-7, 1-2 Valley) in their first district victory while Chloe Dameron finished with 13 digs and three aces. The Gobblers (7-10, 0-4 Valley) have now lost nine of their last 10.
In other local volleyball action on Thursday:
Rockbridge County 3, Turner Ashby 0: Alenna Willamson had 18 kills and six digs as Rockbridge County dominated Turner Ashby in a 25-20, 25-21, 25-6 Valley District sweep.
Nala Shearer had 16 digs for the Wildcats (15-4, 4-0 Valley) while McKenzie Burch dished out 35 assists to go along with seven digs and four aces and Maddie Dahl finished with 10 digs, five kills and three blocks.
Luray 3, Madison County 2: Trinity Belton dished out 43 assists and scooped up 18 digs as Luray earned a thrilling 25-14, 18-25, 25-18, 20-25, 15-6 road win over Bull Run District foe Madison County.
Jaidyn McClung added 23 kills and 15 digs for the Bulldogs (10-4, 7-4 Bull Run) while Lindsay Bly had 11 kills, five blocks and three digs and Gracie Embry finished with 15 digs and six kills in the win. Lexie Vile added 14 digs and four kills for Luray while Averie Alger added 22 digs and a pair of aces.
Fort Defiance 3, Staunton 1: Lani Goggin had 22 digs, 15 kills and three aces as Fort Defiance earned a 24-26, 25-14, 25-9, 25-18 Shenandoah District road sweep of rival Staunton.
Baylee Blalock finished with 37 assists and 20 digs for the Indians (15-2, 7-0 Shenandoah) while Caroline Simonetti had 13 kills and five digs and Ellie Cook chipped in with six kills, six aces and 15 digs.
