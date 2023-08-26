James Madison, coming off its best record in 20 years and a Sun Belt Conference championship, said it was taking the non-conference schedule up a notch with the majority of the 2022 squad back for another run.
The first two matches of the season indicate the Dukes are in for a fight almost every time out.
JMU opened the 2023 campaign, the first inside the newly remodeled Convocation Center, with a five-set victory Friday against perennial Big South power High Point, then suffered a three-set sweep at the hands of Ohio on Saturday.
The Bobcats jumped to leads against JMU in each set — winning 25-23, 25-17 and 27-25 — only to see the Dukes rally and make it tight each time. But Ohio, which won 20 matches and finished third in the MAC last season, played outstanding while the shorthanded Dukes struggled to get over the hump.
“Ohio, as good as they are, played great for them too,” JMU coach Lauren Steinbecher said. “I thought they did a really good job. Their libero was incredible today. So I thought they did a really great job. I saw some great stuff from us, but it just wasn’t consistent enough.”
Ohio’s Sam Steele finished with 19 digs, somewhat negating JMU’s strong presence at the net. Meanwhile, the Dukes have begun the season without fifth-year all-conference setter Caroline Dozier.
Miette Veldman had 12 kills and 11 digs for JMU, but the Dukes struggled to string together long rallies to help get over the hump.
“Obviously not having Caroline hurts,” Steinbrecher said. “There’s no way around that. There are bright spots I can take for this, but then there are opportunities to learn and be better the next time we play.”
JMU has often dominated its own early-season round robin, but put together an outstanding mid-major field for this year’s LD&B Insurance Invitational. The balance has shown in the first two day’s results. While JMU beat High Point and lost to Ohio, the Bobcats lost to UMBC. The Dukes take on UMBC Sunday at the Convo following the Retrievers Saturday four-set loss to High Point.
JMU and UMBC face off at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.