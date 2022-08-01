It was a classic pitcher’s duel on a cloudy evening at Rebel Field on Sunday.
Ultimately, it was the sixth-seeded Montezuma Braves coming out on top as Bridgewater College catcher Jonathan Sexton connected on an RBI double to bring home fellow BC product Hunter Clever and give the visitors a 1-0 victory over third-seeded and defending league champion New Market in Game 3 of a best-of-three Rockingham County Baseball League quarterfinal series.
With the victory, Montezuma advances to the league semifinal to take on top-seeded Stuarts Draft. That series is set to begin Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at The Diamond Club.
The Braves and Shockers entered the ninth inning of Sunday’s win-or-go-home contest in a scoreless tie, but Clever led off the inning with a double to right field.
In the ensuing at-bat, Sexton’s double brought home Clever and made it a 1-0 lead.
Keegan Oliver, another Bridgewater product, then came in and struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth inning to clinch the series victory for Montezuma.
Both starting pitchers were electric with Riverheads alum and current Bridgewater College arm Elijah Dunlap tossing eight innings for the Braves, giving up zero runs on just two hits and a walk while racking up five strikeouts in the big-time victory.
Clever, Sexton, John Rittenhouse and Jacob Cude (Mary Baldwin/East Rockingham) all finished with one hit apiece for the Braves while Oliver was credited with a save.
For the Shockers, Matt House was equally impressive with eight strong innings, giving up one run on four hits and a pair of walks while also finishing with five strikeouts.
House and Kaden Spaid had the only two hits of the game in the New Market loss.
Montezuma 000 000 001 — 1 4 0
New Market 000 000 000 — 0 2 2
Dunlap, Oliver (9) and Sexton. House, Bucher (9) and Russell. W — Dunlap (1-0). L — House (0-1). SV — Oliver (2).
