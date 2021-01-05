Longtime Bridgewater College football coach Michael Clark will retire after the 2021 spring season with the Eagles.
The school announced Tuesday that Clark’s 26th season at BC, the longest tenured football coach in school history, will be his last. Offensive coordinator Scott Lemn will take over the top spot next season.
Clark is also the longest tenured active football coach in Virginia.
The Eagles, members of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, will play a five-game spring schedule this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, starting on March 5 at Randolph-Macon and ending on April 2 with an ODAC seeding game.
Under Clark, who is entering his 41st year as a collegiate football coach, the Eagles won six ODAC titles, recorded 10 of the conference’s 15 NCAA tournament wins and the ODAC’s only two final four appearances. His to-date career record of 164-101-1 was highlighted by the Eagles' 2001 season, when they finished 12-1 and lost to Division III powerhouse Mount Union by three points in the Division III championship game — the Stagg Bowl.
On five occasions, Clark earned ODAC Coach of the Year honors. He was also the Hansen's Gazette National Coach of the Year in 2001.
Ahead of his arrival in Bridgewater, Clark had previous stops at Murray State, his alma mater Cincinnati, Virginia Tech and VMI. At Murray State and Virginia Tech he worked for legendary coach Frank Beamer. Clark was named BC coach on Jan. 16, 1995.
Last season, Clark led the Eagles to a 10-0 regular season and the ODAC title. Bridgewater lost Delaware Valley 30-22 in the opening round of the Division III playoffs.
Check back to DNROnline.com for more on this breaking story.
