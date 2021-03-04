It’s been a while, but Bridgewater College remembers its last trip to Randolph-Macon.
The Yellow Jackets’ Day Field was the site of Bridgewater’s last Old Dominion Athletic Conference loss, way back on Oct. 20, 2018. The Eagles closed out the 2018 campaign with four consecutive wins then went 10-0 during the 2019 regular season. The long-delayed follow up began last Saturday with a 27-21 victory against Shenandoah, a game that won’t count in the 2021 spring standings.
But it was that overtime loss to R-MC in 2018 that prevented Bridgewater from becoming back-to-back ODAC champs. Eagles coach Michael Clark, who will retire this spring after 26 seasons as the winningest coach in ODAC history, would love to make his visit to Ashland a successful one.
"We have to quickly study this game because there is quick turnaround," Clark said after his team took down Shenandoah. "We play again on Friday. We have a lot of work to do, but to be able to teach these kids off an opening win is a good feeling."
Randolph-Macon opened its spring season with a 44-0 victory against Guilford. The Yellow Jackets held the Quakers to just 71 yards total offense in that one. When Bridgewater and Randolph-Macon kick off Friday night at 7 p.m. it could be a defensive battle.
The Eagles gave up 250 yards to Shenandoah, but 63 of those came on a single play and BC absolutely smothered the Hornets throughout the first half before linebacker Brett Tharp came up with a game-sealing interception in the final minute.
"We were playing with a thin group," Clark said. "We were missing a couple of guys in the secondary and Brett was one of those guys who was able to step up and make a play."
The Eagles lost two All-Americans in the linebacking corps to graduation and are playing this spring without one of the ODAC's top defensive backs, Chase Rosenthal, who is focusing on track and field.
But the emergence of Tharp, who had nine tackles and earned ODAC Defensive Player of the week honors, is a good sign for Bridgewater moving forward.
"It felt great to just be out there, everybody was just excited to play," Tharp said. "Playing with those other guys was great, but I'm happy to be getting my chance to lead now."
Since 2000, the Eagles and Yellow Jackets have combined to win 10 ODAC titles and in a shortened spring season the winner of this one likely has the inside track to taking the crown this spring.
"It's always a challenge over there," Clark said. "We definitely have some work to do to get ready."
