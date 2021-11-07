A second half rally fell short for Bridgewater College at Hampden-Sydney on Saturday, leaving the Eagles still looking for an ODAC victory after the Tigers came away with a 24-14 victory.
Tanner Bernard threw for 235 yards and a touchdown and his Tigers (5-4, 4-1 ODAC) built a 17-0 lead in the first half. With Matt Lawton and Kenny McCray splitting time at quarterback, the Bridgewater offense got going in the second half.
The Eagles (3-6, 0-5) got on the scoreboard in the third quarter with McCray scoring on a quarterback sneak. Lawton finished the game with 175 passing yards and a touchdown.
Bridgewater wraps up the season next Saturday at home against Guilford.
Women’s College Basketball
Eastern Mennonite 76, Apprentice 44: In Newport News, Constance Komara scored 23 points and two other Royals racked up double-doubles as Eastern Mennonite cruised to a season-opening victory.
Bri Redfearn finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds while Mya Hamlett put up 14 points and 11 rebounds for EMU.
College Field Hockey
Delaware 3, James Madison 1: In Newark, Del., JMU saw two goals disallowed and only managed a third-quarter goal from Eveline Zwager, falling to Delaware in the CAA championship game.
The Dukes, 12-7 and ranked No. 24 in the nation, will await word on a potential invitation to the NCAA Tournament.
Men’s College Soccer
Northeastern 2, James Madison 1: In Harrisonburg, A late yellow card against the Dukes turned into a game-winning goal for the Huskies in the 86th minute Saturday night at Senatra Park. JMU entered the evening needing a win to claim the CAA regular season crown after the Dukes were banned from competing the conference tournament due to an impending move to the Sun Belt.
Grad student Max Poelker had the only goal for JMU. Benjamin Klingen tallied both scores for Northeastern.
College Volleyball
In Harrisonburg, JMU split two weekend matches with Towson, leaving the Dukes and Tigers tied atop the CAA standings with one weekend left in the regular season. JMU put together a dominating three-set sweep of the Tigers on Saturday with Miette Veldman recording 17 kills and 13 digs.
Towson responded with a 3-1 victory on Sunday. JMU finishes the regular season with two matches at Hofstra next weekend. The Dukes can clinch a regular-season CAA title, but are ineligible for the CAA Tournament due to JMU announcing a decision to join the Sun Belt.
Prep Volleyball
Rustburg 3, Fort Defiance 0: Senior outside hitter Lani Goggin slapped down eight kills and scooped up 11 digs, but third-seeded Fort Defiance suffered a 25-8, 26-24, 25-17 sweep at the hands of top-seeded Rustburg in the Region 3C championship on Saturday at RHS.
Baylee Blalock added 10 digs, 11 assists and an ace for the Indians (22-3) while Ellie Cook had 14 digs, Addison Hammon finished with nine and McKenna Mace added five.
Despite the loss, Fort’s season continues as it now travels to Region 3D winner Hidden Valley on Saturday for a Virginia High School League Class 3 quarterfinal match.
