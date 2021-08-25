BRIDGEWATER - As Bridgewater College prepares for its season opener Sept. 4 at home against Gettysburg, the Eagles are in the midst of an intense yet friendly quarterback competition.
Matt Lawton, a 6-foot-1 graduate student from Chester, is Bridgewater’s most experienced signal caller. But senior Kenneth McCray has also done well for the Eagles in their recent history. Getting into preseason workouts, both seemed likely to take snaps early on and neither had taken a firm grip on the starting job.
“We return Kenny McCray and Matt Lawton,” first-year head coach Scott Lemn said. “Both guys who started a game for us last year and won it for us. Both show incredible leadership and character. It really starts with that. They’ll start taking the first two reps.”
Noah Beckley started two games at quarterback for BC in the spring, and if not for an injury that kept him from coming back, it might have been a three-way race for the job. As it stands though, Lawton and McCray came into camp with an edge over the others on the roster.
“It’s a competition, but it’s a cohesive competition,” McCray said. “We’re all together, working to help each other. In film or meetings, if somebody missed something or didn’t figure something out, we’re speaking up to help each other. It’s competition, but there is cohesion.”
Sophomore Jaylen Wood and junior Malcolm Anderson, who was listed as a tight end in the spring, are next on the depth chart.
“We’ll kind of get a sense based on reps of what everybody can do,” Lemn, who was offensive coordinator under long-time coach Michael Clark before he was promoted to head coach, said. “We’ll move forward with those guys as No. 1 and 2, but things can change coming from behind as well.”
September is a big month for the Eagles. After opening up against Gettysburg, Bridgewater travels to Beuna Vista to face Southern Virginia on Sept. 11. The next week the Eagles play host to Randolph-Macon, in what might be a matchup of the two favorites to win the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
During the Eagles ODAC championship season in 2019, Lawton played in eight games as the backup to four-year starter Jay Scroggins. Last spring during the five-game season that was delayed by COVID-19, Lawton played in four games, starting two.
He completed 53 percent of his passes for 585 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions. He also rushed for a pair of touchdowns in a game against Shenandoah.
McCray, a 5-10 senior from Raleigh, N.C., started the spring finale and completed 9-of-13 passes to lead the Eagles to a victory.
Both agreed experience gained during the spring season will be key going into the more traditional fall campaign.
“It feels like we are light years ahead of where we were last year,” McCray said. “It’s going quick. We’ve installed a lot of stuff already. Things are quick, but we are ready.”
The Eagles used the spring season to take a look at all their quarterbacks. For Lawton, whose previous experience came mostly during blowout victories, the time as a starter in competitive games was invaluable.
“Even though we weren’t really playing full games, they were kind of playing all three of us and testing all of us,” Lawton said. “Being able to get that under your belt before a fall season is very nice.”
