Bridgewater College had a distinct size advantage across both lines last week when the Eagles cruised past Gettysburg for a season-opening victory. Saturday when BC heads down to Buena Vista to take on Southern Virginia, that won’t be the case.
“The school’s makeup is a lot different than what our’s is,” Bridgewater coach Scott Lemn said. “They have a national roster and they’ve got some good size. If you look at their offensive line, they’ve got 300-pounders and a pretty sizable offensive line. On defense they’ve got a nose guard who is 300 pounds and two defensive ends right around 250. It will be a different challenge this week.”
The Knights have recruited Latter Day Saint hotbeds all over the country and the added age of some players who have completed Mormon missions has allowed for extra to mature and hit the weight room. Last week against Wilmington (Ohio), the Knights offensive line offered protection to the tune of 355 passing yards and three touchdowns for quarterback Davis Pinkston, a senior from Simi Valley, Calif.
But Pinkston and the rest of the Southern Virginia offense are facing a Bridgewater defense that looked mighty impressive during last weekend’s 31-7 victory. Gettysburg’s only score came after the Eagles mishandled a punt and the Bullets recovered in the end zone. For the afternoon, Bridgewater limited Gettysburg to 122 total yards.
“If it’s a touchdown game or within a touchdown because of how well your defense has played, you always give yourself a shot,” Lemn said. “On offense and special teams you don’t necessarily have to look for that special play. You’re just looking to go out an execute and more than anything that’s what our defense gave us the ability to do.”
Still, the Eagles wouldn’t mind a faster start at SVU. Bridgewater struggled to move the ball most of the first half during the opener, but on the first drive of the second quarter senior quarterback Matt Lawton completed six straight passes as BC went in for a touchdown.
From there, Bridgewater was in rhythm offensively and pulled away. Lawton in particular is eager to pick up where he left off.
“We had a whole summer without football so we took a little time to find our groove again,” Lawton said. “But we found it right before halftime. We executed for a half pretty much how we wanted to and made adjustments I think we can continue to carry over.”
Bridgewater and Southern Virginia kick off at 1 p.m. at Knights Stadium in Buena Vista in a non-conference test before the Eagles open the ODAC season at home against defending league champion Randolph-Macon on Sept. 18.
